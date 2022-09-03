Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The time has finally come for the return of Indiana college football. The Hoosiers host Illinois for their season opener, and the fans filled the tailgate fields to the brim ready to pack the stands and cheer on the cream and crimson.

This is the fourth time in head coach Tom Allen's career that he's faced a Big Ten foe in the season opener. Indiana will face the Fighting Illini for the fifth time in its season opener and for the first opener matchup since 1974.

Hoosiers Now reporter Haley Jordan ventured out into Indiana's tailgate fields to interview Hoosier fans about who they thought would start at quarterback for Indiana and get their predictions on the season as well as a guess at the final score.

The majority of fans seemed think redshirt senior quarterback Jack Tuttle would start over redshirt junior Connor Bazelak, the new transfer from Missouri.

While some Hoosiers were optimistic about this season and flipped last season's record of 2-10 to a 10-2 finish prediction, other fans weren't so sure about the fate of the Hoosiers following an 0-9 conference record last year.

Each Indiana home game, we want to talk to you, the fans, about your thoughts on the season so far, hear your predictions and share your input with the Hoosiers Now readers. Meet us at the tailgate fields!

Up next, Indiana remains at home to play Idaho for another 8 p.m. start at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 10.