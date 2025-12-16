Indiana Favored Over Oklahoma In Hypothetical Rose Bowl Matchup

While Indiana won't play until Jan. 1 , the College Football Playoff begins Friday with a matchup the Hoosiers will certainly be watching. No. 8 Oklahoma hosts No. 9 Alabama at 8 p.m. ET in Norman, Okla., with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Indiana in the CFP quarterfinals.

If the Sooners were to advance, oddsmakers have already begun setting the line. The DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday afternoon offered Indiana as a 9.5-point favorite with -108 odds and Oklahoma as a 9.5-point underdog with -112 odds. It did not offer moneyline odds or player props at the time of publication.

Kickoff between the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) catches a pas against Ohio State during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana's results against the spread in 2025

Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0

Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0

Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0

Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0

Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0

Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0

Oct. 18: No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0

Oct. 25: No. 2 Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (62) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 8-0

Nov. 1: No. 2 Indiana defeated Maryland 55-10 on the road as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 9-0.

Nov. 8: No. 2 Indiana defeated Penn State 27-24 on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 10-0

Nov. 15: No. 2 Indiana defeated Wisconsin 31-7 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 43.5-point line. Record: 11-0.

Nov. 28: No. 2 Indiana defeated Purdue 56-3 on the road as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (59) went over the 54.5-point line. Record: 12-0

Dec. 6: No. 2 Indiana defeated No. 1 Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (23) went under the 45.5-point line. Record: 13-0

Indiana's record against the spread improved to 8-5 on the season after winning outright as underdogs against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship. The point total went under the line for the fifth time in 13 games.

A similar low-scoring battle could be in store against Oklahoma, which ranks seventh nationally in scoring defense (13.9 ppg) but just 77th in scoring offense (26.4 ppg). The Sooners are coached by Brent Venables, who's in his fourth season at Oklahoma after winning the Broyles Award in 2016 as Clemson's defensive coordinator.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer completed 62.1% of his passes in 11 regular season games for 2,578 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while ranking 47th nationally with a 65.5 total QBR. Kicker Tate Sandell was Oklahoma's lone representative on the three AP All-American teams, which featured six Hoosiers.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) hugs coach Brent Venables after defeating the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma's results against the spread in 2025

Aug. 30: No. 18 Oklahoma defeated Illinois State 35-3 at home as a 40.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 60.5-point line. Record: 1-0

Sept. 6: No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Michigan 24-13 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (37) went under the 43.5-point line. Record: 2-0

Sept. 13: No. 13 Oklahoma defeated Temple 42-3 in Philadelphia as a 23.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (45) went under the 50.5-point line. Record: 3-0

Sept. 20: No. 11 Oklahoma defeated No. 22 Auburn 24-17 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (41) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 4-0

Oct. 4: No. 5 Oklahoma defeated Kent State 44-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (44) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 5-0

Oct. 11: No. 6 Oklahoma lost 23-6 to Texas on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (29) went under the 44.5-point line. Record: 5-1

Oct. 18: No. 14 Oklahoma defeated South Carolina 26-7 on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (33) went under the 42.5-point line. Record: 6-1

Oct. 25: No. 13 Oklahoma lost 34-26 to No. 8 Ole Miss at home as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (60) went over the 52.5-point line. Record: 6-2

Nov. 1: No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 14 Tennessee 33-27 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (60) went over the 55.5-point line. Record: 7-2

Nov. 15: No. 11 Oklahoma defeated No. 4 Alabama 23-21 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (44) went under the 46.5-point line. Record: 8-2

Nov. 22: No. 8 Oklahoma defeated No. 22 Missouri 17-6 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (23) went under the 42.5-point line. Record: 9-2

Nov. 29: No. 8 Oklahoma defeated LSU 17-13 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (30) went under the 36.5-point line. Record: 10-2

Oklahoma went 7-5 against the spread in the regular season, and the point total went under the line in 10 of 12 games.

