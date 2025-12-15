BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 for Dolphins vs Steelers Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for Monday Night Football on Dec. 16 when the Miami Dolphins visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial AFC matchup. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning, with the Steelers holding a one-game lead in the AFC North while the Dolphins ride a four-game winning streak. You can explore other sportsbook promos available for this exciting primetime clash.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers first-time users protection on their initial wager up to $1,500. New customers must enter the code SI1500 during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify. If your first bet on the Dolphins vs Steelers game loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $100 on the Steelers to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive a $100 bonus bet. If you wager $1,000 on the Dolphins moneyline and they lose, BetMGM provides five $200 bonus bets. Winning your first bet means you keep your cash winnings with no bonus bets awarded.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.
- Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet of equal value.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM Monday Night Football betting
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for Dolphins vs Steelers requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonus bets protection:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration.
- Enter bonus code SI1500 when prompted during account creation.
- Complete your profile with personal information and verify your identity.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Dolphins vs Steelers market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500.
The Monday Night Football matchup features compelling storylines, including T.J. Watt's potential absence due to a lung issue and Tua Tagovailoa's struggles in cold weather. You can read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated promotions section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts for Monday Night Football props and same-game parlays featuring star players like De'Von Achane and Russell Wilson.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
