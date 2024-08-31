Indiana Football Week 1 Availability Report Against Florida International
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is gearing up for its first game of the 2024 season on Saturday against Florida International at Memorial Stadium.
The Big Ten is releasing pregame availability reports for the second straight season, which will be published two hours prior to kickoff. Here's how the first report looked for Indiana, and what it means for its Week 1 game.
Out
- CB Josh Philostin (season)
- CB JoJo Johnson
- WR E.J. Williams Jr.
- DL Andrew Depaepe (season)
- OL Vince Fiacable (season)
- OL Nick Kidwell (season)
- TE Brody Kosin
Questionable
- None
What this means for Indiana
Philostin and Johnson are depth pieces for the cornerback room behind D'Angelo Ponds, Jamier Johnson and Jamari Sharpe. So while these injuries don't take away expected starters, Indiana's depth took a hit and it will rely heavily on its top three corners.
The Kidwell season-ending injury was known a few weeks ago, so Indiana has had some time to prepare without its expected starting right guard. Cignetti has said that Bray Lynch, Drew Evans and Tyler Stephens are the three top candidates for Indiana's starting right and left guard positions. Like the cornerbacks, this group's depth has already taken a hit. Fiacable didn't practice in the fall, so his injury does not come as a surprise.
Williams was limited throughout fall camp with what Cignetti said on Aug. 5 was a hamstring injury suffered in the last week of summer conditioning. This injury isn't as costly because of Indiana's deep wide receiver room, including Elijah Sarratt, Donaven McCulley, Myles Price, Ke'Shawn Williams, Miles Cross and Omar Cooper Jr.
Depaepe transferred from Michigan State to Indiana this offseason to join the Hoosiers' defensive end group. He wasn't expected to be a starter, either, so Indiana will still have its top ends, including Mikail Kamara, Lanell Carr Jr. and Jacob Mangum-Farrar.
Kosin is a true freshman tight end. Indiana is expected to lean on James Madison transfer Zach Horton and Hoosier veterans James Bomba and Trey Walker.