Indiana Football Week 2 Availability Report Against Western Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football's availability report has been released for its Week 2 matchup against Western Illinois, a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
Out
- WR Donaven McCulley
- WR E.J. Williams Jr.
- DB Jah Jah Boyd
- TE Brody Kosin
Questionable
- CB JoJo Johnson
In addition to these absences, Indiana announced prior to Week 1 that four players are out for the season: cornerback Josh Philostin, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe and offensive lineman Vince Fiacable.
What this means for Indiana
Indiana's wide receiver depth will be tested Friday night. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, that's arguably their deepest position group, with Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr., Myles Price, Ke'Shawn Williams, Miles Cross and Andison Coby available for Friday's game.
McCulley left last week's game after taking what appeared to be a hit to the head or neck area. He went to the injury tent, and coach Curt Cignetti said he was not medically cleared to return against Florida International. Williams was in and out of fall camp due to a hamstring injury.
The other two Hoosiers out for Week 2 – Boyd and Kosin – were not expected to play significant roles on this year's team as true freshmen.
Indiana lost Kidwell to a season-ending knee injury during fall camp. In his place, Bray Lynch and Drew Evans made their first career starts last week against FIU at right and left guard, respectively.
Indiana enters the game with a 1-0 record after a 31-7 win over FIU. Western Illinois lost 54-15 last week against Northern Illinois.
