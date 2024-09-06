Opening Line: Indiana A Massive Favorite Against Western Illinois in Week 2
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's Week 2 matchup against Western Illinois isn't expected to come with much drama.
The Hoosiers are favored by 42.5 points over the Leathernecks, and the over/under is set at 52.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook on Friday morning. Indiana opened as a 40.5-point favorite, but the line has already moved a few points. Moneyline odds are not available.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. It's one of two Friday night Big Ten games this week, with Northwestern hosting Duke at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.
First-year coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are coming off a 31-7 win over Florida International in Week 1. The line opened at 17.5 points in favor of Indiana, and if bettors took the Hoosiers early enough, a late touchdown by running back Elijah Green was enough to cover the spread.
But line moved all the way to 25.5 points in Indiana's favor at kickoff, a spread that Florida International covered in the 24-point loss. The over/under opened at 50.5 points and closed at 52 points, and the under hit comfortably with just 38 points scored.
On the other side, Western Illinois began its 2024 season with a 54-15 loss against Northern Illinois on the road. Northern Illinois covered the 36-point spread, and the point total went over the 55-point line.
Western Illinois now travels to Bloomington having lost 25 straight games. Its last win came against Illinois State on Oct. 30, 2021, and the Leathernecks have won just four total games since the beginning of the 2019 season.
Indiana went 3-9 last year, which signaled the end of Tom Allen's seven-year tenure as head coach. After taking the Hoosiers to bowl games in 2019 and 2020, Allen went 9-27 in his final three seasons, the fewest wins of any Big Ten team in that time.
Cignetti now aims to turn the Indiana football program around after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison, as does first-year Western Illinois coach Joe Davis. Davis earned his first head coaching job in 2024 after a two-year stint as Eastern Illinois' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
