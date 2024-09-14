Indiana Football Week 3 Availability Report Against UCLA
The Big Ten has released Indiana's availability report for its Week 3 game against UCLA at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Out
- K Derek McCormick
- TE James Bomba
- DL Ta'Derius Collins
Questionable
- None
In addition to these absences, Indiana announced prior to Week 1 that four players are out for the season: cornerback Josh Philostin, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe and offensive lineman Vince Fiacable.
What this means for Indiana
Indiana gets a few key players back from injury for Saturday's game against UCLA. Wide receivers Donaven McCulley and E.J. Williams Jr. did not play last week against Western Illinois, but they're not even listed as questionable on this week's availability report.
McCulley led Indiana in receptions and receiving yards last season, and when healthy, Williams is a threat to defenses at 6-foot-4. Indiana's deep wide receiver room has everyone available on Saturday, led by McCulley, Williams, Elijah Sarratt, Myles Price, Omar Cooper Jr., Andison Coby, Miles Cross and Ke'Shawn Williams.
McCormick handled kickoff duties for Indiana during its first two games. In his absence, Indiana will likely turn to either Alejandro Quintero or Nicolas Radicic. Quintero attempted seven kickoffs against Western Illinois, going for one touchback and an average of 59.3 yards. Radicic has not attempted a kickoff this season, but he has attempted all of Indiana's field goals and extra points. He made his lone field goal attempt of the season from 35 yards against Florida International, and he is 15 for 15 on extra point attempts.
Bomba left the Western Illinois game with an injury and did not return. He and Trey Walker have served as the main backups to starting tight end Zach Horton this season. Horton and Walker will likely get most of the tight end snaps against UCLA, but young tight ends like Brody Foley, Sam West and Brody Kosin could see more playing time.
It's also a surprise to see Tyler Stephens now listed as a tight end on Indiana's roster. At 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, he was previously listed as an offensive lineman and started 31 games on the offensive line at James Madison. His number has also changed from 77 to 84.
Ta'Derius Collins had an interception in the fourth quarter against Western Illinois. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman did not play in Week 1 against Florida International. The rest of Indiana's defensive line appears to be healthy, so Collins' absence only hurts Indiana's depth a bit.
On the other side, UCLA has a slew of injuries, with 13 players listed out: Donavan Pellot, Clint Stephens, Deshun Murrell, Troy Leigber, Tre Edwards, Joquarri Price, Dovid Magna, Jordan Abarca, Gary Smith, Oluwafunto Akinshilo, MarquiseThorpe-Taylor, Hudson Habermehl and Sam Summa.
Notably, UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio is not on the availability report after missing the Week 1 game at Hawaii. Starting left tackle Reuben Unije was injured during that game and did not return, but he's not on the availability report either. So it looks like UCLA will have both of its starting tackles back.
