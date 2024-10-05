Indiana Football Week 6 Availability Report Against Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – The Big Ten has released Indiana's availability report for its Week 6 game against Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. ET at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
Out
• K Derek McCormick
• DL Ta’Derius Collins
• K/P Alejandro Quintero
• DL Mario Landino
• DL Robby Harrison
Questionable
• none
In addition to these absences, Indiana announced prior to Week 1 that four players are out for the season: cornerback Josh Philostin, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe and offensive lineman Vince Fiacable.
What this means for Indiana
A few additions from the Week 5 injury report with Landino and Harrison added.
Landino has played 46 snaps for Indiana this season. Among other things, he has spelled defensive ends Mikail Kamara and Lanell Carr Jr. Landino participated in three plays in last Saturday’s 42-28 win over Maryland. He took part in a season-high 21 plays against Charlotte in Week 4.
Harrison, a defensive tackle, has taken part in 19 defensive plays and is part of the field goal and extra-point team. He has not taken part in any action since Week 4.
In tandem with the absence of Ta’Derius Collins, who will miss his fourth consecutive game, Indiana is really thin as far as its reserve defensive linemen is concerned.
The chance will be there for Venson Sneed Jr. and Jacob Mangum-Farrar to get more snaps. It will also create a window for Andrew Turvy and Daniel Ndukwe to get their chance.
McCormick and Quintero remain out for the Hoosiers. McCormick has been out since Week 2 and Quintero was injured in Week 4.
Warren has 14 kickoffs for 870 yards and three touchbacks. He is the only Indiana player who hasn’t had a kickoff go out of bounds.
These kicker injuries shouldn't affect Indiana's field goal and extra-point kicking, which has been handled by Nicolas Radicic this season. Radicic is 2 for 2 on field goal attempts this season, with makes from 35 yards and 27 yards. He is 34 for 34 on extra-point attempts.
Indiana has not listed a player as questionable during the season.
Northwestern lists WR Tate Crane, WR Reggie Fleurima, LB Qayvier Johnson, LB Matthew Smith, WR Carson Grove, LB Jason Reynolds, OL Matt Keeler, OL Jack Bailey and DL Carmine Bastone as out.
