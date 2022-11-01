Indiana Football's Aaron Casey: 'He's Been Huge For Us'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When team captain and starting linebacker Cam Jones went down with a foot injury in the Nebraska game on Oct. 1, someone needed to come to the rescue, and fast. Enter redshirt senior linebacker Aaron Casey.

"A great example of when you lose somebody so talented and so valuable as Cam Jones, you want somebody else to step up," Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

"Aaron Casey has been here. Had a really disappointing season last year. He knew that. We met and challenged him. He really attacked this whole off-season."

Oct 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) is flipped by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aaron Casey (44) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Casey appeared in all 12 games and totaled 25 tackles, but tallied no interceptions or sacks. He made his first start of his career versus Rutgers and totaled eight tackles but never matched that performance or came close the remainder of the season.

"You think about Aaron Casey, a guy last year who probably did not perform as well as some had hoped and contribute the way that he had hoped," defensive coordinator Chad Wilt said.

"(Now) every week, every month, you just see his confidence growing."

With Jones out, Casey shifted from mike to stinger linebacker seeming unbothered by the adjustment. Jones still ranks second on the team with 54 total tackles, but Casey surpassed the injured player with 66 and counting.

"He's really hit this thing in stride," Wilt said. "It hasn't really fazed him bumping over and changing the positions."

Not only is Casey leading the team in total tackles, but he's also third in the Big Ten with 42 solo tackles, fourth with 1.5 sacks and seventh with 66 total tackles, a huge change of pace from last season.

Indiana's Aaron Casey (44) pressures Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I'm just so proud of him for how he's responded," Allen said. "Not really surprised. I've always believed in the kid. I thought he was a really talented player. We took him as a high school safety to grow into a linebacker. He brings athleticism to that position."

Allen said Casey has great length and is strong, tough and can run. He used to lack confidence but has now developed into a leader similar to Jones.

Meanwhile, just because Jones is on the sidelines doesn't mean he's inactive. Wilt said the coaches give Jones a script for each practice. He sits in on every meeting taking notes and is always mentally engaged.

Wilt said he's seen players check out when they're injured since they're not able to physically play. Not Jones. He's staying ahead of the curve waiting to be put back in the game all at the mercy of his week-to-week recovery process.

Up next the Hoosiers will face Penn State inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET following a bye week. It's uncertain if Jones will be back out on the turf, but one thing's for certain. Casey will be stepping up once again.

"This is a guy that's going to continue to be a big part of what we do here," Wilt said.

"He's been huge for us," Allen said.