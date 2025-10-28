How To Watch No. 2 Indiana Football vs Maryland
Indiana kept their undefeated season rolling along last week in emphatic fashion, defeating UCLA 56-6 at home. The Hoosiers remained at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, and now they head east to take on a Maryland team that's had an up-and-down season.
The Terrapins rattled off four straight wins to begin the season, but they've since lost three consecutive conference games against Washington, Nebraska and UCLA. All three losses came by four points or fewer, though, so Indiana coach Curt Cignetti wants his team to be ready for Maryland's best shot.
"They fly around on defense. They create turnovers. They sack the quarterback," Cignetti said. "And offensively they're protecting the quarterback, protecting the ball, making explosive plays and have a good kicking game. So it's homecoming, we're going to have to be at our best and have a great week of prep."
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland
- Who: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 1-3)
- What: Big Ten conference game and Maryland's homecoming
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 1
- Where: SECU Stadium (46,185) in College Park, Md.
- TV: CBS
- TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), Jenny Dell (sideline)
- Streaming: Paramount+ with the Paramount Premium plan
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 83)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 21.5-point favorite over Maryland, and the over/under is 50.5 points. Indiana is a -1450 favorite on the moneyline, while Maryland's moneyline odds are +850, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday.
- Recent results: Indiana won 38-13 at home against Michigan State on Oct. 18, then defeated UCLA 56-6 at home on Saturday. Maryland lost 34-31 at home against Nebraska on Oct. 11, then lost 20-17 at UCLA on Oct. 18.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 8-5. The Hoosiers' won last year's matchup 42-28 in Bloomington, with Kurtis Rourke throwing three touchdown passes and Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. combining for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Maryland won the previous three matchups from 2021-23, which snapped Indiana's three-game win streak from 2018-20. Eleven of 13 games have come since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, but Indiana won the first to matchups in 1934 and 1935.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 58 degrees and partly cloudy with a 2% chance of rain and west winds at 13 mph Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in College Park, Md.
- Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 19-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 13-1 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. Mike Locksley has a 37-44 overall record and a 17-43 record in Big Ten play in his seventh season at Maryland. The Terrapins went 23-16 with three straight bowl wins from 2021-23, but they've since won just two Big Ten games the last two seasons. Locksley was the Alabama offensive coordinator before becoming Maryland's head coach.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.