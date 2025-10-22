How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs Baylor Exhibition Game
As expected, Indiana handled NAIA program Marian University with ease in its first exhibition game, cruising to a 107-46 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Sunday's exhibition game against Baylor in Indianapolis should be a better gauge of how the Hoosiers stack up against quality Division I competition. Under coach Scott Drew, Baylor has been ranked top 10 nationally each of the last six seasons, highlighted by winning the national championship in 2021. Like Indiana, they went through major roster changes in the offseason.
Though it won't count toward their record, it should be a good test for the Hoosiers, who were led by Tucker DeVries and Trent Sisley with 23 points apiece against Marian. This exhibition game also represents Indiana's final tune-up before beginning the regular season on Nov. 5 against Alabama A&M at Assembly Hall.
Here's more information on Sunday's exhibition game.
How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Baylor Bears
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (1-0 in exhibitions) vs. Baylor Bears (1-0 in exhibitions)
- What: Second and final exhibition game for both teams
- When: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV/Streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "IND15" for $15 off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, CLICK HERE. For more information, visit bigtenplus.com.)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished 9th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Baylor went 20-15 overall and finished seventh out of 16 Big 12 teams with a 10-10 conference record. The Bears earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 seed Duke in the Round of 32.
- Series history: Indiana won the only matchup ever, defeating Baylor 83-47 on Dec. 13, 1980 in Bloomington. Landon Turner led the seventh-ranked Hoosiers with 23 points, followed by 17 points apiece from Ted Kitchel and Randy Wittman. Indiana went on to win the Big Ten and national championship under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight.
Meet the coaches
- Scott Drew, Baylor: Drew, 54, enters his 23rd season at Baylor, where he has a 486-270 overall record and a 199-183 record in Big 12 play, including two conference titles and 13 top-five conference finishes. Drew led Baylor to the 2021 national championship and has gone to the Sweet 16 or further five times. Baylor won 20 games in a season just three times from 1907-2007, but Drew achieved an incredible rebuild and has won at least 20 games in 16 of the last 18 seasons. He also won Big 12 coach of the year three straight seasons from 2020-22. Drew previously coached at Valparaiso and attended Butler University.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, enters his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creight from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Baylor
Whether it be to graduation, the transfer portal or NBA, Baylor lost its entire roster after the 2024-25 season. That includes forward Norchad Omier, who graduated after leading Baylor with 15.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, asl well as No. 3 overall NBA draft pick VJ Edgecombe and starting guards Robert Wright III and Jeremy Roach, who each averaged 10-plus points per game.
So going into 2025-26, Drew is working with an entirely new group. He added seven players from the transfer portal: guard Isaac Williams IV (10.8 ppg, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), guard Dan Skillings Jr. (9.2 ppg, Cincinnati), center Caden Powell (10.4 ppg, Rice), center Juslin Bodo Bodo (5.3 ppg, High Point), guard JJ White (13.7 ppg, Omaha), guard Obi Agbim (17.6 ppg, Wyoming) and forward Michael Rataj (16.9 ppg, Oregon State).
Drew also brought in a four-man freshman class that's ranked No. 21 nationally by 247Sports. That includes Tounde Yessoufou (No. 14 overall), Maikcol Perez (No. 115) Mayo Soyoye (No. 175) and Andre Iguodala II (No. 328).
Baylor was picked to finish seventh in the preseason Big 12 coaches poll, and none of its players made the 10-man preseason All-Big 12 team. Like Indiana, Baylor received one point in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, effectively putting them in a three-way tie with Oklahoma for No. 42 in the country.
CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein ranked Baylor No. 45 nationally going into the season, and projected the following starting lineup:
- G Dan Skillings
- G Obi Agbim
- G Tounde Yessoufou
- F Michael Rataj
- C Juslin Bodo Bodo