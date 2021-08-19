Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. on Unitas Award Watch List

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was named to the Unitas Award watch list on Thursday.

On Thursday, the school announced that Penix has made the Unitas Award Watch List. The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

Penix, a Tampa, Fla. native, completed 124-of-220 (56.4 percent) for 1,645 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he rushed for a pair of TDs. He averaged a Big Ten-leading 274.2 yards per game (18th nationally) and recorded a 136.54 pass-efficiency rating.

Penix is also on watch lists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, and the Manning Award, and he was one of 10 players to receive Big Ten preseason honors.

Here is the complete release from the school:

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.



Penix was a 2020 team captain, a second-team All-Big Ten honoree (coaches, media), and IU's Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player alongside linebacker Micah McFadden.



Penix started all six games in which he appeared before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Maryland win (Nov. 28). Entering the Terrapins game, he led the league in passing yardage, passing yardage per game (312.2, 9th nationally), passing scores, completions, attempts, 60-yard passing plays (4, T-2nd), 50-yarders (6, T-7th), 40-yarders (tied 6, T-33rd), and 30-yarders (11, T-39th).



The southpaw owns a 10-2 record as a starter and is 255-of-414 (61.6, 2nd in program history) for 3,258 yards with 25 touchdowns, eight INTs, and a 143.8 pass-efficiency rating in 15 games. He has 189 yards on the ground on 47 attempts (4.0 average) with four TDs.



The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.



Indiana Football 2021 Preseason Watch Lists

Dodd Trophy – Tom Allen

Maxwell Award – Ty Fryfogle, Michael Penix Jr.

Bednarik Award – Micah McFadden, Tiawan Mullen

Davey O'Brien Award – Michael Penix Jr.

Doak Walker Award – Stephen Carr

B1G Preseason Honors – Michael Penix Jr.

Biletnikoff Award – Ty Fryfogle

John Mackey Award – Peyton Hendershot

Jim Thorpe Award – Tiawan Mullen

Butkus Award – Micah McFadden

Nagurski Trophy – Micah McFadden, Tiawan Mullen

Outland Trophy – Matthew Bedford

Lou Groza Award – Charles Campbell

Wuerffel Trophy – Michael Ziemba

Paul Hornung Award – D.J. Matthews Jr.

Walter Camp Player of the Year Award – Michael Penix Jr.

Manning Award – Michael Penix Jr.

Rotary Lombardi Award – Micah McFadden

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award – Camron Buckley

Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award – Sio Nofoagatoto'a

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award – Michael Penix Jr.