Weekly 'Mike & Micah' Podcast Hosted at Yogi's Bar & Grill Starting Aug. 31

Indiana football stars Michael Penix Jr. and Micah McFadden have been signed by Sports Illustrated Indiana to do a 30-minute weekly podcast live from Yogi's in Bloomington every Tuesday night during the 2021 college football season, starting on Aug. 31.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden have joined the Sports Illustrated Indiana team, and will be part of a weekly 30-minute podcast this season that will be broadcast live from Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington.

Penix and McFadden are both in their fourth years at Indiana, and have been key pieces in the rapid growth of the Hoosiers' program under coach Tom Allen. Indiana is 14-5 in the past two regular seasons, and big things are expected again in 2021. Indiana is ranked No. 17 in the first preseason Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

When the NCAA approved legislation allowing players to profit off of their name, image and likeness, events like this became legal and players were allowed to earn money in various ventures. This five-figure deal between the players and Sports Illustrated Indiana runs through 14 weeks, concluding the Tuesday after the Purdue game, the final regular season game of the year.

The podcast will be hosted by Yogi's Bar & Grill, and broadcast live online every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The show will last 30 minutes and is open to the public. Because of start time, students and kids under the age of 21 are welcomed as well. The show will be hosted by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew. HoosiersNow.com is part of the Sports Illustrated/FanNation platform, which now has more than 90 team sites.

"I couldn't be more thrilled than to do this show with Michael and Micah,'' Brew said. "Aside from being great football players, they are intelligent and entertaining young men as well and it will be great to chat with them every week about what should be a very exciting college football season at Indiana.

"I think we're all going to have a lot of fun, and I think it's great that we can do this out in public again after missing so much last year with the fan base.''

Penix and McFadden are both from Tampa, and were part of Indiana's 2018 recruiting class. Penix is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and is nominated this year for several national awards, including the Maxwell Award (player of the year), and Davey O'Brien and Manning Award (top quarterback).

McFadden is nominated for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

The show will be broadcast live on the HoosiersNow.com site and other podcast products. To stay up to date on all information about the show, and to follow our complete coverage of Indiana football and basketball, join things links. It's all free.

FACEBOOK: Follow our fan page at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana

Follow our fan page at TWITTER: Follow Tom Brew on Twitter @tombrewsports

During every show, fans will be able to interact with the players, and ask questions. There will also be gift card giveaways every night during the podcasts as well.

** To advertise or sponsor the podcast, please email Tom Brew at tombrew@hilltop30.com **

Related stories on Indiana football