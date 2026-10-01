3 Key Stats For Indiana's Road Matchup With Rutgers

Indiana football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) leaves Bloomington for the first time this season Saturday night when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a matchup with Rutgers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten).



Here are three numbers that could play a major role when Indiana and Rutgers meet Saturday night at SHI Stadium.

Three key stats to know ahead of Indiana's clash with Rutgers

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) reaches for a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7.3 yards per play

Few teams in the country have been more explosive than Indiana through the first month of the season.



The Hoosiers are averaging 7.3 yards per play, the fourth-best mark nationally, according to TeamRankings. They have been particularly dangerous through the air, averaging 10.2 yards per completion.

That could be a problem for a Rutgers defense that has struggled to limit explosive plays. The Scarlet Knights are allowing 6.7 yards per play, which ranks 123rd nationally.



Indiana showed another way it can create chunk plays against Northwestern last Friday night. Lee Beebe Jr. rushed for a career-high 203 yards, including a 70-yard run in the fourth quarter. Charlie Becker has provided Indiana with a consistent downfield threat in the passing game, too.



Rutgers has struggled defensively throughout the season, and Indiana has several different ways to take advantage.

5.7 yards per carry

Indiana's running game has been one of the most efficient in the country to begin the season. The Hoosiers are averaging 5.7 yards per carry, good for sixth in the country.



Rutgers, meanwhile, has allowed 5.1 yards per carry and 178 rushing yards per game, with both marks ranking outside the top 100 nationally.

Perhaps the biggest question Saturday is who will be carrying the ball for Indiana.



Starting running back Turbo Richard's status remains uncertain after exiting early from the Northwestern game. Curt Cignetti said earlier this week he was optimistic Richard would be available Saturday.

If he isn't, Beebe will once again be asked to shoulder much of the workload after Indiana rushed for 271 yards against Northwestern. Freshman Jayreon Campbell and second-year running back Sean Cuono are Indiana's other healthy scholarship options, but neither has played a significant role so far in their careers.

Zero turnovers vs. 3.3 giveaways per game

There might not be a bigger statistical contract in this matchup.



Indiana has yet to turn the ball over this season. Josh Hoover hasn't thrown an interception, and the Hoosiers haven't lost a fumble through four games.

Rutgers sits at the opposite end of the spectrum.



The Scarlet Knights are averaging 3.3 giveaways a game, the worst mark in the country, according to TeamRankings. They have thrown nine interceptions through four games, with Dylan Lonergan throwing five and AJ Surace accounting for four.

Indiana hasn't been too prolific at forcing turnovers, amassing just three interceptions so far this season. But Rutgers has consistently put the football in harm's way.



If Indiana can maintain its own ball security while finally creating a few more takeaways defensively, Rutgers' already difficult task Saturday night becomes considerably harder.