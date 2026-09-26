The Indiana Hoosiers have seemingly dodged a major injury bullet as reports indicate that running back Turbo Richard's injury is not as severe as once feared. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported the news.

Sources: Indiana received good news on RB Turbo Richard, who left Friday's win against Northwestern with a right foot/ankle injury in the first half. There's optimism he will return soon. The Hoosiers visit Rutgers next week. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 26, 2026

How Turbo Richard Suffered the Injury

Turbo Richard was injured in the second quarter of Indiana's 29-23 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night. He was tackled late out of bounds after a run, in what could have been a penalty.



"Late hip, hip drop, penalty not called, which was consistent early in the game." Cignetti said after the game. "Regardless, you hate to see that happen to a good player like that who was playing really well, but he'll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible.”



Richard had nine carries for 69 yards before exiting the game. He was Indiana's leading rusher heading into the game with 314 yards.

Man this does not look good.

Prayers up for Turbo Richard. pic.twitter.com/95vDlrYog6 — Leah Lowe (@Leah2Go) September 26, 2026

Richard's Injury Impact on Indiana

The Hoosiers survived Friday night with one of their three feature backs as Lee Beebe ran for 208 yards on 24 carries. Indiana entered the game with Khobie Martin, who broke bones in his arm in week one.



Beebe, who is coming off an ACL injury in 2025, carried the load and was the hero Friday night.

"He's got as much heart as anybody that's been in this program the last three years. I would compare his heart to Kaelon Black's heart. He's a guy that was doing really well and got hurt last year, so he lost the season. Boy, we really needed him and he carried the load." Cignetti said.

The Hoosiers will head to Rutgers next Saturday with major depth questions at running back with Martin out and Richard's status still unknown. The only other two running backs on the roster are second-year Sean Cuono and first-year Jayreon Campbell. Neither has played much outside of garbage time.



Under Cignetti the Hoosiers offense loves to use multiple backs, but Cuono and Campbell have not been tested yet to be counted on in big spots.

Indiana will also have to adjust how they return kickoffs. Richard was IU's primary kick returner while Beebe was the up back, but it is hard to believe they will put Beebe in harm's way more than they want.

What's Next For the Hoosiers?

Indiana is 4-0 (1-0), but there are plenty of concerns surrounding the team's performance on the field. Back-to-back road trips to Rutgers and Nebraska are up next. Those games should shed more light on what this team actually is.