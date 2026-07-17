July 17, 2026 will go down as an important day in the history of Indiana Hoosiers football.

No, Indiana didn't win a big game over an Ohio State or Michigan, but it won perhaps its biggest recruiting battle in the history of the program.

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales of Indianapolis (Lawrence North) announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Friday, choosing Indiana over the likes of Texas, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama.

Sales checks in at 6-5, 205-pounds, and had scholarship offers from roughly 40 programs nationally. He's coming off a junior season that saw him pull in 37 receptions for 794 yards (21.4 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns.

As you would expect, the Indiana and college football faithful erupted on social media when Sales made the decision official on The Pat McAfee Show. Below are some of the best tweets from the day.

The Moment Monshun Sales Chose Indiana on Live TV

Props for the blank white t-shirt when he unzipped his jacket. Instead of faking out some other school or two like we see plenty of prospects do during these, the plain white shirt is legit funny.

Then, the Indiana bomber jacket to throw on top isn't a bad look, either.

Monshun Sales is "Ready to Work"

Indiana just landed a historic commitment in Five-Star Plus+ WR Monshun Sales



He’s the highest-ranked recruit in program history



“To be the highest-rated recruit is a blessing. At the end of the day rankings don’t mean anything. I’m just ready to work!”https://t.co/hYn4pHe2ca https://t.co/zze0Bwr0td pic.twitter.com/mzzTujh5AV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2026

If you go and look at Indiana's wide receivers over the last two seasons, they've far exceeded what their recruiting rankings suggested they should have done. It'll be beyond exciting to see what Sales is able to develop into in this Curt Cignetti offense.

"Freak Show" Heads to Bloomington in Monshun Sales

What is Indiana getting in 5-star WR Monshun Sales?



"An absolute freak show." @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/7LeWmClIfh — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 17, 2026

Ohio State gets all the recognition for what it has developed at wide receiver historically and understandably so, but what Indiana has done in two years under Cignetti should make it a marquee attraction for star wideouts for the forseeable future.

Indiana's 'Massive Catch' in Monshun Sales

Massive catch for the Indiana Hoosiers landing the number one player in the state of Indiana and one of the nation's finest wide receivers. https://t.co/UJ9b4p9bx9 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) July 17, 2026

This was Sales a little over a year ago discussing the teams that were interested in him. As it would turn out, pretty much every college football program under the sun would end up desiring his talents.

The Best Get Better with Monshun Sales Commitment

Monshun Sales, the No. 1 wide receiver in the country, commits to reigning national champion Indiana and coach Curt Cignetti. #iufb pic.twitter.com/NBYX308k5u — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) July 17, 2026

The Sales commitment moves Indiana into the 30th overall spot in team rankings for the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports. That puts it right in the middle of where it has ranked the last two seasons, coming in 20th in the 2026 cycle and 39th in 2025.

Monshun Sales Highlights

It's just a couple of highlights from one game last season, but you almost feel bad for the teenagers on the other squad going against what looks like a fully grown man, ripping right through them.