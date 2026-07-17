5-Star Monshun Sales Commits to Indiana, Setting a New Standard for the Hoosiers

Curt Cignetti has engineered the turnaround of the century – if not college football history – over the past two seasons at Indiana. And he has a loaded team going into this season.



But the lone “knock” on Cignetti thus far has been Indiana’s lack of elite talent brought in from the recruiting classes (even the 2026 overall haul ranked just 20th, per 247 Sports).



That all just changed as Cignetti brought superstar wide receiver prospect Monshun Sales to Indiana.



The five-star talent isn't going to Columbus or Austin or Tuscaloosa - he's headed to Bloomington, Indiana.

Why Monshun Sales' Commitment Is Bigger Than One Recruit

Sure, the Hoosiers have one of the best developmental programs in the country, not to mention an unbelievable hit rate on their recruits – Cignetti’s talent evaluation is off the charts – but what if he was able to land the blue-chip prospects?

If, in just two seasons, he and his staff can turn a three-star recruit into an NFL first-rounder (Omar Cooper Jr.) and a four-star transfer into the Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick (Fernando Mendoza), then what is the ceiling for a five-star who commits to the Hoosiers?



Well, now we’re about to find out.

Five-star 2027 wide receiver Monshun Sales commits to Indiana

On Friday, top-rated 2027 wideout Monshun Sales took to the Pat McAfee show to announce his college destination. Sales picked Indiana over Alabama, Texas, LSU and Ohio State. He became the highest-rated commit in program history.

Indiana is getting one of the top WRs from the Class of 2027 👏



5 ⭐️ Monshun Sales is the No. 18 overall recruit in the @SCNext 300.



(via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/HQFlRbh25V — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 17, 2026

Indiana commit Monshun Sales scouting report

Sales’ physical attributes immediately leap off the charts. He stands at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and runs a 4.43 40-yard dash.



His off-the-line acceleration is exceptional, and his vertical explosion is equally impressive.



There isn’t a player in the country who can match his physical traits, and, subsequently, his ceiling – especially at Indiana.

He naturally will be an “X” receiver at the college level, playing on the outside where he can be a deep-ball target. Sales can make the downfield catches, has sharp enough route running to be effective on quick-hitters and can also make defenders miss in the open field. His catch radius is tremendous, and he’s also extremely physical.

On paper, it’s difficult to find any weaknesses in his game (he’s even pancaking defenders as a blocker). But, presumably, the Hoosiers will find ways to improve Sales, and ensure he maximizes his potential – which is sky high.

Why Monshun Sales’ commitment is monumental for Indiana

Aside from the value Sales will bring from an on-field perspective – which is immense – his commitment also may signal the beginning of a new dawn.



The Hoosiers’ coaching staff, between their X’s and O’s, culture-building and development, arguably have little room for growth.

But circling back to our earlier point, if there is an area for improvement, it’s landing higher-quality talent. Again, Indiana is very good at spotting players who are perhaps “underrated” and fit the program culture.



But let’s not overthink it: five-stars are five-stars for a reason.

The top recruits usually have an ideal blend of proven ability and off-the-charts potential – a mold Sales certainly fits.



And if the Hoosiers start getting those players with any consistency, which, ideally, is a trend Sales just kickstarted on Friday, then Indiana will see a “No. 1” next to its name on the vast majority of Saturdays for the foreseeable future.