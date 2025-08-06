'Great Addition': Indiana DL Hosea Wheeler 'Making Plays All Over' in Practice
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Eventually, Indiana senior center Pat Coogan found his rhythm and rattled off several Hoosier defensive tackles who've caught his eye since he arrived in the spring.
But none came to Coogan's mind quicker than Western Kentucky transfer Hosea Wheeler.
"Wheeler's been a great addition," Coogan said after Indiana's second fall practice July 31. "Super strong guy, he knows his rushes really well, and he's going to be great for us."
The 6-foot-3, 298-pound Wheeler figures to be a central part of Indiana's answer to replacing defensive tackles CJ West and James Carpenter, a pair of All-Big Ten honorable mentions last season.
Wheeler enters his final college season in the midst of a rapid career ascent. He played his freshman season in 2021 at Sacramento City College, and after transferring to Western Kentucky, he played in four games while redshirting in 2022.
The Sacramento, Calif., native took a step forward in 2023, starting 11 of 13 appearances and tallying 42 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks en route to a second-team All-Conference USA selection.
Wheeler further elevated his game in 2024. Across 14 starts, he totaled 75 tackles — good for second best on the Hilltoppers' defense — to go along with five tackles for loss, two sacks and a pair of blocked kicks. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.
Versatility is a calling card for Wheeler, who played 228 snaps aligned over offensive guards, 240 snaps lined up over offensive tackles and 141 snaps on the end of the line of scrimmage last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wheeler flashed as a pass rusher at Western Kentucky — he had 18 pressures and four sacks in his final two seasons, including one last season against Alabama — but he projects as a potent run stopper on the Hoosiers' defensive line.
In 2024, Wheeler finished tied for second in the FBS with 36 total tackles on rushing plays, according to PFF, and his 24 run stops tied for the ninth most.
Wheeler enrolled this spring at Indiana, and his presence has proven as powerful off the field as on it.
"He's been great," senior defensive end Mikail Kamara said Tuesday. "He's been a great energy piece. He's a guy that goes out there and flies around, makes noise, does what he needs to do. As far as technique and skill standpoint, he's playing well. He's good against the run, good against the pass.
"Real power guy, real strong, powerful guy. He's making plays all over the field. I feel like what he does on the inside, really setting that anchor, is great."
Indiana has a four-veteran rotation on the interior of its defensive line, and Wheeler is competing against senior Dominique Ratcliff and redshirt juniors Tyrique Tucker and J'mari Monette for a starting spot. Regardless of how the dust settles, Indiana head coach Cignetti said he values depth inside, positioning Wheeler to see extensive action this fall.
Coogan, who sees the quartet each day in practice, feels there's no wrong combination, though he singled out Wheeler and Tucker as impact players this fall.
"That group's coming together and they're challenging us every single day," Coogan said. "So, it's a great challenge and one we got to step up for and we got to throw it right back at them. It's a constant competition every single day."
And Wheeler, from community college to one of the sport's fastest-rising programs, has proven he belongs at the center of the competition.
