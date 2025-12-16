Fernando Mendoza Reveals How DeVonta Smith Inspired Message of QB's Heisman Speech
Fernando Mendoza won over the hearts of sports fans on Saturday night when he was not only awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy, but also delivered a poignant and emotional speech that ended by encouraging the kids who feel "overlooked or underestimated" to keep chasing their dreams. Because who knows—they could one day end up Heisman winners themselves.
Speaking before reporters on Monday, Mendoza reflected on those remarks and shared that he actually took the inspiration for the monologue's main message from NFL receiver DeVonta Smith, who said similarly in his Heisman speech in 2020.
"I think the highlight of the speech and something that's resonated with myself was, back when I was in high school, DeVonta Smith gave a speech [for] the Heisman and he essentially said something similar to what I said at the end. And I took it from him."
Given how the QB was ranked as a prospect at the time, Smith's comments proved exactly what Mendoza needed to hear.
"Basically saying that if you're too small, too raw, too anything, don't let anybody knock you down and you can do it. And at that point, I was a two-star recruit, committed to Yale. So I took that, and I thought it was my duty to push that message to the next generation. The next Heisman winner that's gonna be a lower recruit and make the underdog story. And I'm sure Mr. Smith got it from someone before him. So I was like, alright, it's my duty to pass the torch to whoever's next."
"To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest: just keep pushing," Smith said in his speech. "I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot, just because of my size, and really, it just comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big."
Mendoza, the first winner in Hoosiers history, earned the trophy with a landslide 643 first-place votes. In his single year at Indiana, which followed two years with Cal, he threw for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns to lead Indiana to a 13-0 record.
But there is more where that came from, for both IU and Mendoza. The Hoosiers and coach Curt Cignetti entered the 2025 CFP bracket as the No. 1 seed and will play their first game in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
Smith's Heisman thoughts for 2025
Although he will surely appreciate the shoutout from Mendoza, it turns out Smith did not vote for the quarterback in his Heisman vote this year.
As reported by The Athletic's Zach Berman, Smith voted for Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.
"It's not just a quarterback award," Smith said of his choice, per Berman. "Those other guys, they're good quarterbacks, but I think the things that [Love] is doing (deserve the award).”
Fair enough. What matters most anyway is how these guys inspired one another, and how their messages will hopefully ring true for generations of winners to come.