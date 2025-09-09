Indiana DB Louis Moore Granted Eligibility For 2 More Games, Will Play vs. Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football safety Louis Moore, who's at odds with the NCAA over eligibility, received a two-week extension on his Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) and will be available to play in the Hoosiers' next two games.
In a message to Moore's attorney, Brian Lauten, NCAA attorney Taylor Askew wrote the NCAA "agrees to take no action with respect to (Moore's) eligibility or ability to compete in any intercollegiate activities, based upon violations of any eligibility rules at issue in the First Amended Petition, through and including September 24," according to Dallas County Court documents obtained by Indiana Hoosiers On SI.
The development means Moore can play in No. 22 Indiana's non-conference finale Friday against Indiana State and Big Ten opener Sept. 20 against No. 9 Illinois.
Moore's temporary restraining order has now been extended three times. The first gave him eligibility from Aug. 13-27, enabling him to finish fall, and the second allowed him to play the first two games. Lauten, Askew and Judge Dale Tillery set another court date Sept. 10, but the parties agreed to a two-week extension.
The 24-year-old Moore is entering his sixth season of college football. He played for Navarro Community College from 2020-21, Indiana from 2022-23 and Ole Miss in 2024 before transferring back to Bloomington last winter.
Moore has twice requested eligibility this year from the NCAA, citing Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's case to not count junior college seasons toward the four years of allotted NCAA eligibility.
Pavia won his lawsuit, and the NCAA created a waiver that gave former junior college players an additional year of eligibility. However, both of Moore's requests have been denied, the latest coming Aug. 22. Lauten is arguing Moore's two years at Navarro shouldn't count against his eligibility.
Through the season's first two games, Moore has been Indiana's most productive defender. He leads the Hoosiers with 14 tackles and two interceptions, and he's tied for third-most on the team with two tackles for loss.
Now, Moore has at least two more weeks of eligibility to pad his numbers — before his fate rests in the hands of Lauten, Askew and Tillery.