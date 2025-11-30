Why Indiana’s Matchup With Ohio State Will Be Different From Last Year’s
Indiana football recently capped off its magical 12-0 regular season with a 56-3 victory over Purdue, as the Hoosiers sit tied atop the Big Ten standings.
Before they make their trip to the College Football Playoff, Curt Cignetti's group will take on Ohio State in Lucas Oil Stadium to determine the winner of the Big Ten championship game.
Last year, when the Buckeyes and Hoosiers squared off on the gridiron, it wasn't particularly competitive. Ohio State pulled away in the second half and never looked back, defeating IU 38-15. However, it could be a different story next Saturday.
Indiana Has What It Takes to Take Down Ohio State
Ohio State undoubtedly has one of the most dominant defensive units in the country, if not the most. It has allowed a nation-best 206.6 yards per game and is the only team in the country that has not let up 10 or more offensive touchdowns.
But sitting right behind OSU on that list is Indiana, which has given up only 11 touchdowns, the second-least nationally. This contest will feature a battle between two defensive giants.
Indiana is defeating its opponents by an average of 34.2 points per contest. Even Ohio State hasn't emulated that level of dominance, defeating its average opponents by 29.3.
Now in his second year at the helm in Bloomington, Cignetti has taught his group to execute flawlessly at every level. That extends from the offensive line to the secondary and everywhere else on the field.
With no disrespect to former Indiana signal-caller Kurtis Rourke, he simply didn't have enough time to process throws during last year's meeting. Ohio State finished with five sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2024, dominating the Hoosiers in the trenches. Rourke finished the game having completed 8-for-18 pass attempts for 68 yards.
However, current IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza has shown he is capable of slinging it against any team in the country, regardless of the pass rush. When he faced off vs. the No. 3 defense in the country (Oregon), Mendoza still completed 64.5% of his pass attempts for 215 yards and a touchdown.
Mendoza is as talented as any quarterback in the country and can take over a game on any given night. There's a reason he is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and go No. 1 in the upcoming NFL Draft.
His weapons can go toe-to-toe with the mighty Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Omar Cooper Jr. has taken a massive step forward from last season, and Elijah Sarratt remains one of the most viable targets in the conference.
The defining battle will come in the trenches, as Indiana's revamped offensive line has allowed just 15 sacks all season after giving up 21 a year ago. If that unit stands tall again, the Buckeyes may finally look human.
Cignetti is as confident as any coach in the sport. He believes his guys will get the job done, and that belief could be dangerous for Ohio State.