LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to our live blog. No. 13-ranked Indiana is hosting No. 23-ranked Michigan today, with kickoff coming at Noon ET. We'll keep you updated all day long in real time so you can follow along to the game action, but also get opinions along the way.

Keep the story called up and refresh it as needed. Let's have some fun.

11:40 a.m. ET — If you're the gambling type and are curious about the point spread, it's ticked up slightly since this morning, according to DraftKings. Michigan now a 4-point favorite. It was at 3.5 this morning, got as low as 3 earlier in the week. Most money going on Michigan so far today. The over/under is at 54.5. (Sharing for informational purposes only)

11:30 a.m ET — Several news outlets have just called the presidential race for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Without being political in any way, that's great news that they've done it a half-hour before college football kickoffs. Now we can get back to focusing on football. 

11:20 a.m. ET – Indiana is out on the field stretching out, and they're wearing their tradtional red jerseys with white pants. It's a shame they couldn't wear the "Salute to Service'' camo uniforms that were supposed to wear before the Big Ten said no. 

Michigan is in all white with blue numbers, and those iconic helmets. Here's the picture and the story about why they got yanked at the last minute. CLICK HERE

Salute to Service Uniform

11:10 a.m. ET — Indiana has announced their inactives for the game. A few surprises. Running back David Ellis still isn't ready to go, and the hope was that the Michigan native would be ready. Guard Mike Katic, who's seen plenty of action so far in Indiana's 2-0 start, is out as well. Dylan Powell will get the start now at left guard. Limits Indiana's depth a bit. Here's the full list:

  • DB Marcelino Ball
  • OL Kahlil Benson
  • TE Sam Daugstrup
  • RB/KR David Ellis
  • TE Turon Ivy Jr.
  • DL Shamar Jones
  • OL Mike Katic
  • DB Raheem Layne
  • DB Samuel Slusher
  • TE Khameron Taylor
  • WR Cam Wilson

11 a.m. ET – You've heard all the numbers in this rivalry. Michigan has won 24 straight games, dating back to Oct. 10, 1987, a span of 12,062 days, But the Hoosiers have played them tough in Memorial Stadium lately. Last year was an outlier (Michigan won 39-14 and Shea Patterson threw five touchdown passes) but the two previous games went to overtime. 

10:50 a.m. ET – The weather is absolutely perfect for football today, and it's hard to believe that it's early November. It's sunny and 67 degrees right, and it's supposed to get up to 73 in a few hours. There's a a gentle breeze coming out of the south. It's a shame that sun isn't splashing on a sold-out crowd. Seems so weird seeing an empty stadium. 

10:40 a.m. ET — If you didn't see my prediction for the game, I'm taking the Hoosiers in an upset. I think they're better at the skill positions – quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback. I broke it down pretty thoroughly. Here's the story. CLICK HERE

10:30 a.m. ET — Welcome back to Memorial Stadium. It's so good to be back in the press box again. It's such a different look. Every seat is spread out by at least 6-feet or more, and we're surrounded by PlexiGlas in our work stations. Glad to do it, though. It's the new normal in 2020. 

87387A55-3B21-44B1-9A4B-C4AEF6C34B00
My seat in the press box for Saturday’s Indiana-Michigan gan
Football

