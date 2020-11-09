SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The networks have made their decisions, and Indiana's game with Michigan State on Saturday will be televised nationally on ABC.

The game is set for a Noon ET kickoff in East Lansing. Indiana, ranked No. 10 in the country in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, is 3-0 on the season. Michigan State is 1-2. Check your local listings for your local ABC affiliate. For instance, that affiliate in the metro Indianapolis is WRTV-TV, Channel 6. 

This is Indiana's first game this season on the ABC/ESPN platform of networks. They have played twice on FOX Sports 1, and once on the Big Ten Network.

Here's is all the game times and TV information for all seven Big Ten games this weekend: 

Iowa at Minnesota (Friday)

  • GAMETIME: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • RECORDS: Iowa (1-2); Minnesota (1-2)
  • LAST WEEK:  Iowa beat Michigan State 49-7; Minnesota beat Illinois 41-14.

Indiana at Michigan State

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: ABC
  • RECORDS: Indiana (3-0); Michigan State (1-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Indiana beat Michigan 38-21; Michigan State lost to Iowa 49-7.  

Penn State at Nebraska 

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: FOX Sports 1
  • RECORDS: Penn State (0-3); Nebraska (0-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Penn State lost to Maryland 35-19; Nebraska lost to Northwestern 21-13.

Illinois at Rutgers

  • GAMETIME: Noon ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network 
  • RECORDS: Illinois (0-3); Rutgers (1-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Illinois lost to Minnesota 41-14; Rutgers lost to Ohio State 49-27.

Ohio State at Maryland

  • GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Ohio State (3-0); Maryland (2-1)
  • LAST WEEK: Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-27; Maryland beat Penn State 35-19.

Wisconsin at Michigan

  • GAMETIME: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ABC
  • RECORDS: Wisconsin (1-0); Michigan (1-2)
  • LAST WEEK: Wisconsin did not play; Michigan lost to Indiana 38-21

Northwestern at Purdue

  • GAMETIME: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • RECORDS: Northwestern (3-0); Purdue (2-0)
  • LAST WEEK: Northwestern beat Nebraska 21-13; Purdue did not play.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew

Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors Heating Up Again as New NBA Season Looms

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract, and there's been plenty of discussion on whether he'll stay with the Pacers long-term or get traded this season so Indiana can get something in return.

Tom Brew

by

latouche

My Two Cents: Tom Allen, Indiana Have Reached Point Where Moment Isn't Too Big

Indiana has lost 24 straight games to Michigan dating all the way back to 1987, but the Hoosiers hope to end that streak on Saturday. The experience of beating Penn State two weeks ago will help with that a lot, Indiana coach Tom Allen says.

Tom Brew