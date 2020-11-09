How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The networks have made their decisions, and Indiana's game with Michigan State on Saturday will be televised nationally on ABC.

The game is set for a Noon ET kickoff in East Lansing. Indiana, ranked No. 10 in the country in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, is 3-0 on the season. Michigan State is 1-2. Check your local listings for your local ABC affiliate. For instance, that affiliate in the metro Indianapolis is WRTV-TV, Channel 6.

This is Indiana's first game this season on the ABC/ESPN platform of networks. They have played twice on FOX Sports 1, and once on the Big Ten Network.

Here's is all the game times and TV information for all seven Big Ten games this weekend:

Iowa at Minnesota (Friday)

GAMETIME: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 RECORDS: Iowa (1-2); Minnesota (1-2)

Iowa (1-2); Minnesota (1-2) LAST WEEK: Iowa beat Michigan State 49-7; Minnesota beat Illinois 41-14.

Indiana at Michigan State

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: ABC

ABC RECORDS: Indiana (3-0); Michigan State (1-2)

Indiana (3-0); Michigan State (1-2) LAST WEEK: Indiana beat Michigan 38-21; Michigan State lost to Iowa 49-7.

Penn State at Nebraska

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 RECORDS: Penn State (0-3); Nebraska (0-2)

Penn State (0-3); Nebraska (0-2) LAST WEEK: Penn State lost to Maryland 35-19; Nebraska lost to Northwestern 21-13.

Illinois at Rutgers

GAMETIME: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network RECORDS: Illinois (0-3); Rutgers (1-2)

Illinois (0-3); Rutgers (1-2) LAST WEEK: Illinois lost to Minnesota 41-14; Rutgers lost to Ohio State 49-27.

Ohio State at Maryland

GAMETIME: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network RECORDS: Ohio State (3-0); Maryland (2-1)

Ohio State (3-0); Maryland (2-1) LAST WEEK: Ohio State beat Rutgers 49-27; Maryland beat Penn State 35-19.

Wisconsin at Michigan

GAMETIME: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC RECORDS: Wisconsin (1-0); Michigan (1-2)

Wisconsin (1-0); Michigan (1-2) LAST WEEK: Wisconsin did not play; Michigan lost to Indiana 38-21

Northwestern at Purdue