Social Media Reacts to Indiana’s Easy Win Over Michigan State
On the heels of a massive, program-changing victory on the road against then-No. 3 Oregon, there was always the possibility of that “rat poison” – as the one and only Nick Saban dubbed it – getting to Indiana against a so-so Michigan State squad.
Toss in head coach Curt Cignetti stealing the show during the week as he signed a huge extension, and there were certainly understandable worries about the Hoosiers slipping up against the Spartans – or, at the very least, coming out of the gates slow.
Indiana easily gets past Michigan State
But, as is often the case with Cignetti’s teams, Indiana quickly shut down any concerns.
The Hoosiers found the end zone on their first five drives of the game, and comfortably moved to 7-0 with a 38-13 victory over Michigan State. Aside from a slight weather delay, everything went according to plan for Indiana, from Fernando Mendoza’s spectacular 332-yard, four-touchdown showing, to the defense allowing just three points in the second half.
Worth noting, though, Indiana did yield a season-high 367 total yards to Michigan State. That said, the defense embraced the bend-but-don’t-break philosophy, which is equally effective, especially when you’re only giving up one total touchdown and 13 points on the entire outing.
All in all, it wasn’t perfect by any means, but winning by 25 against a Big Ten opponent on a relatively subpar day for Indiana is simply a testament to how far the program has come in such a short time.
Sitting at 7-0, with a favorable remaining slate, the Hoosiers have all the tools to finish their regular season campaign undefeated, and set up a huge Big Ten championship clash with Ohio State – likely a contest that’ll determine the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
As expected, following the seventh straight win, Indiana fans took to social media to celebrate their squad’s successful afternoon. Here are the best reactions: