Indiana Moves Up to No. 11 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Indiana finally moves up past No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana checks in at No. 11 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

The Hoosiers moved up one spot after not playing last weekend because the Old Oaken Bucket game was canceled due to COVID-19 at both Indiana and Purdue.

Ever since the CFP rankings debuted, Indiana was stuck at No. 12 over the last three weeks, even after defeating Wisconsin on the road on Dec. 5.

But multiple teams around Indiana lost this past weekend, so the Hoosiers got to move up one spot.

This will help Indiana's chances at getting a New Year's Six Bowl.

Indiana won't be playing again this weekend due to COVID-19, but Tom Allen hopes the team will be back at practice next Monday, giving the team two weeks of preparation before their bowl game.

Indiana will find out its bowl game on Sunday.

Below is the full CFP rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa State

7. Florida

8. Georgia

9. Cincinnati

10. Oklahoma

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina

13. USC

14. Northwestern

15. North Carolina

16. Iowa

17. BYU

18. Miami

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. N.C. State

23. Tulsa

24. San Jose State

25. Colorado

