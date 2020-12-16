Indiana Moves Up to No. 11 in College Football Playoff Rankings
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana checks in at No. 11 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.
The Hoosiers moved up one spot after not playing last weekend because the Old Oaken Bucket game was canceled due to COVID-19 at both Indiana and Purdue.
Ever since the CFP rankings debuted, Indiana was stuck at No. 12 over the last three weeks, even after defeating Wisconsin on the road on Dec. 5.
But multiple teams around Indiana lost this past weekend, so the Hoosiers got to move up one spot.
This will help Indiana's chances at getting a New Year's Six Bowl.
Indiana won't be playing again this weekend due to COVID-19, but Tom Allen hopes the team will be back at practice next Monday, giving the team two weeks of preparation before their bowl game.
Indiana will find out its bowl game on Sunday.
Below is the full CFP rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa State
7. Florida
8. Georgia
9. Cincinnati
10. Oklahoma
11. Indiana
12. Coastal Carolina
13. USC
14. Northwestern
15. North Carolina
16. Iowa
17. BYU
18. Miami
19. Louisiana-Lafayette
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. N.C. State
23. Tulsa
24. San Jose State
25. Colorado
Related Stories on Indiana Football:
- TOM ALLEN PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROGRAM: Tom Allen updated where his program is at with COVID-19. CLICK HERE
- TY FRYFOGLE NAMED BIG TEN RECEIVER OF THE YEAR: For the first time in program history, an Indiana wideout has been named Big Ten Receiver of the Year. CLICK HERE
- TOM ALLEN NAMED AFCA REGION 3 COACH OF THE YEAR: Allen became the second Indiana coach, behind Bill Mallory, to earn this award. CLICK HERE
- OLD OAKEN BUCKET GAME CANCELED AGAIN: Indiana and Purdue are officially not going to play one another in football this season. CLICK HERE