Indiana WR Nick Westbrook Signs Free Agent Deal with Titans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook didn't have to wait long after the 2020 draft to get his opportunity in the NFL. He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

Westbrook, a Lake Mary, Fla., native who was a first-team all-state wide receiver in Florida, spent five years in Bloomington and his name is all over Indiana's record books.

He saw limited action as a freshman, but became a star in 2016 as a sophomore, when he had 54 catches for 995 yards, which was good for second in the Big Ten.

His junior year was derailed on the first play of the season when he tore his ACL on the opening kickoff against Ohio State. He missed the entire season and was redshirted. Each of the past two seasons, he has had 42 receptions, and finished his career with 144 receptions for 2,226 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wide receiver ranks sixth in Indiana history in catches, seventh in yardage and touchdowns, and tied for seventh in 100-yard receiving games with six. Westbrook appeared in a program-record 52 games, including 36 starts.

Westbrook was a great team leader for the Hoosiers, and his presence in the locker room and in meetings was a catalyst for Indiana's successful 2019 season, where they won eight games for the first time in 26 years.

His role was acknowledged by Indiana coach Tom Allen Saturday night.

"He has displayed tremendous Grit as a Hoosier and served as a catalyst for the Breakthrough that we experienced in 2019!'' Allen said in a tweet after Westbrook signed.

How is the fit with the Titans?

Tennessee could be a good landing spot for him. The Titans, who reached the AFC Championship game a year ago, didn't draft any receivers this weekend. Their top receivers are A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, and they have a fairly young receiving group.

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping team facilities closed, there's no way of knowing when Westbrook can get to work with them. He's a smart kid, though, and should be able to catch on quickly with the Titans' playbook.

Here are the Titans' draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Isaiah Wilson , tackle, Georgia (first round, pick 29)

, tackle, Georgia (first round, pick 29) Kristian Fulton , cornerback, LSU (second round, pick 61)

, cornerback, LSU (second round, pick 61) Darrynton Evans , running back, Appalachian State (third round, pick 93)

, running back, Appalachian State (third round, pick 93) Larrell Murchison , defensive tackle, N.C. State (fifth round, pick 174)

, defensive tackle, N.C. State (fifth round, pick 174) Cole McDonald , quarterback, Hawaii (seventh round, pick 224)

, quarterback, Hawaii (seventh round, pick 224) Chris Jackson, defensive back, Marshall (seventh round, pick 243)

Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook makes a catch during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee on Jan. 2, 2020. (USA TODAY Sports)

What to like about Nick Westbrook

The Titans will get a veteran who's already 23 years old and has seen a lot during his time at Indiana. He's an excellent route-runner, and can play all over the field, either on the outside or in the slot.

He will also be able to help on special teams, and will be a great locker room presence. He's very good at handling his role, whatever that may be. As others — like receiver Whop Philyor and later Ty Fryfogle and even tight end Peyton Hendershot — stepped up and took away some of his opportunities, he never wavered in how he worked and how he led this team. He is, without question, a team-first guy.

He had five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in the huge 44-41 double overtime win over Purdue to win the Old Oaken Bucket, and he had a big touchdown catch in the road win over Maryland.

Indiana's Nick Westbrook (15) makes a one-handed catch against Michigan State in September. (USA TODAY Sports)

Why Nick Westbrook went undrafted

Westbrook never came close to matching his 995-yard season as a sophomore, and the ACL injury in 2017 certainly slowed him down because even at the start of his junior season, he didn't quite seem to be 100 percent. He certainly was as a senior, but a crowded team room filled with emerging young stars took away some of his playing time.

The negative that was most notable was that he dropped a few passes during his senior year, including a couple that would have been touchdowns (Ball State, Tennessee). That's something he'll need to clean up to make the Titans roster in the fall.

Even though he wasn't drafted, there were several NFL teams interested in bringing him into camp, with the Titans winning that battle. It's a good fit for both, so it will be interesting to see if Westbrook can stick in Nashville.

Westbrook might have been hurt the most by Indiana's Pro Day being canceled and not being able to visit face-to-face with NFL teams. He's very smart and personable, and would have come across well in meetings and in individual workouts.

But all you need is to have one team believe in you, and the Titans, who jumped quickly, certainly believe he can help. Time will tell.