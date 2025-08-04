Former Indiana Football OL Dan Feeney Signs with Bills
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana football offensive line Dan Feeney's next NFL stop comes in the northeast.
Feeney, who played at Indiana from 2012-16, signed with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the team announced in a press release. In a corresponding move, Buffalo released offensive lineman Rush Reimer.
One of the most decorated offensive linemen in program history, Feeney started all 46 of his appearances in the cream and crimson. The two-time team captain allowed only two sacks in 3,355 pass blocking snaps across four seasons.
Feeney capped his time at Indiana as the fourth player in school history to earn a pair of first-team All-American honors and the third to do so in back-to-back seasons.
The Los Angeles Chargers selected Feeney in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he started 57 consecutive games from the second half of his rookie season through the end of his fourth professional campaign.
Feeney spent 2021-22 with the New York Jets, starting seven of his 33 appearances, before playing in 16 games with one start for the Chicago Bears in 2023. He saw action in eight games with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.
Now entering his ninth NFL season, the 31-year-old Feeney gets a chance with his fifth team — and perhaps his best chance yet at tasting postseason success.
Related stories on Indiana football
HOOSIERS CONFIDENT IN 'TOP-LINE GUY' HARDY: Inside the development and rise of Indiana sophomore linebacker Rolijah Hardy, the projected replacement for Jailin Walker. CLICK HERE.
SHARPE POISED FOR BIG YEAR: No longer wide-eyed and inexperienced, Indiana cornerback Jamari Sharpe has the size, speed and seasoning to stand out this fall. CLICK HERE.
FISHER FINDS HIS VOICE: For a long time, Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher kept his story to himself. He spoke up and subsequently turned into a vocal leader on the Hoosiers' defense. CLICK HERE.