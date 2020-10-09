Indiana Offering 'Hoosier Fan Cutouts' For 2020 Football Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The 2020 Indiana football season is two weeks away as the Hoosiers get set to open at home against Penn State.

Even though fans will not be allowed in Memorial Stadium, Indiana football is offering a way to get your face in the stands.

Much like Major League Baseball did, Indiana football will be featuring "Hoosier Fan Cutouts" for this season. The cutouts can be displayed all over the stadium, and there are some fun caveats involved as well.

Proceeds from fan cutout sales go directly to Indiana University Athletics and the IU Varsity Club to support student athletes.

Below is the complete information on cutout packages and what Indiana football is offering this season.

Indiana Football returns to Memorial Stadium this fall for home games against Big Ten rivals Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, and Purdue! This season will certainly be unprecedented as fans will not physically be in the stands due to restrictions stemming from the worldwide pandemic.



As student-athletes and coaches prepare to compete on the field, Hoosier Nation can still support the team inside Memorial Stadium with a fan cutout of yourself, family members, friends, and even your favorite IU pets! Several packages are available including the ability to choose your cutout stadium location, home game prize drawings, the Kicks for Keeps Scoring Zone, and the opportunity to have your cutout signed by Head Coach Tom Allen.

Standard Package — $60

Placement in either North or South End Zone seats.



Ability to add personalized message at the bottom of the cutout.

Kicks for Keeps Score Zone Package — $75.

Placement in North End Zone bleachers.

If made IU field goals and extra points land on your cutout in the bleachers, you win an Adidas regulation football (Kicks for Keeps!). Limit one football per game.

Ability to add personalized message at the bottom of the cutout.

Premium Package — $100

Choice of North or South End Zone seats (limited space available in the South End Zone seats).

Individual photo of your cutout in the stadium e-mailed to you.

Premium cutouts featured on IU Athletics social media channels.

Ability to add personalized message at the bottom of the cutout.

Access to home game-week prize drawing (Head Coach Tom Allen autographed footballs). Five footballs will be awarded each time.

Your cutout (autographed by Head Coach Tom Allen) mailed to you after the season.

Cutout Rules

No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans or other branding. Team-branded attire only. No third-party branding, including on apparel and in photo backgrounds. No attire or other branding of NCAA schools or sports teams. No political statements, logos, slogans or other political content. No offensive or negative comments about the institution or other NCAA schools or sports teams. No lewd, inappropriate or offensive photos. No arms raised in photos. No names, images, or likenesses of any NCAA athletes. One person per photo.

You can purchase a Hoosier Fan Cutout here.

