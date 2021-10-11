    • October 11, 2021
    Indiana's Showdown With Ohio State on Oct. 23 Will Be Played Under the Lights

    The big Oct. 23 matchup between Indiana and No. 6 Ohio State will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, and will be nationally televised by ABC on its "Saturday Night Football'' broadcast.
    Indiana's huge showdown with Ohio State in Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 23 will be played under the lights at Memorial Stadium.

    According to Ohio State media relations staff, the game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will be nationally televised on ABC's "Saturday Night Football'' telecast.

    Indiana (2-3) has a game first, of course, hosting 6-0 and No. 10 ranked Michigan State this weekend at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State, 5-1 and ranked No. 7 in the country, is on a bye week.

    The Buckeyes lost to Oregon in Week 2, but they have been crushing people ever since and are playing as well as anyone in the country.

    Indiana and Ohio State played a classic last year in Columbus, with the Buckeyes winning 42-35 on their way to winning the Big Ten and playing in the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Alabama in the title,. No one played Ohio State tougher than Indiana did during the regular season. It was Indiana's only loss all year.

    Indiana played Penn State in ABC's showcase window on Oct. 2, and it was the first time they had ever appeared in that national window since in started in 2006. They were. the last Power 5 team to be featured. Now, they'll do it again for the second time in three weeks.

    • PENIX STATUS UNCERTAIN: Indiana coach Tom Allen said that quarterback Michael Penix Jr is "still week-to-week'' with a shoulder injury, and confirmed that no updates will be given on his healthy prior to Saturday's kickoff with Michigan State. CLICK HERE
    • 5 TEAMS IN AP TOP 10: For the first time ever in the 75-year history of the Associated Press college football poll, there are five Big Ten teams in the top-10, including Iowa at No. 2. Here's the story and the complete top-25 poll. CLICK HERE

