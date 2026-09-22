Indiana Opens Big Ten Play Against Northwestern: Initial Thoughts

Improved Northwestern Offers Indiana a Real Test

North Texas and Western Kentucky are quality Group of Six programs, but Curt Cignetti said the quiet part out loud during Saturday’s postgame press conference. Indiana’s head coach called IU’s non-conference slate an “exhibition season” before the Big Ten begins and the real tests begin on Friday night as the Hoosiers host 2-0 Northwestern.

The Wildcats present a challenge for IU’s defense, a unit that has not been scored on in nine straight quarters but is still being criticized a bit by the pessimistic side of the fan base. Northwestern hired Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and brought in former Michigan State quarterback Aiden Chiles to lead the attack.

They scored 34 points against South Dakota State and 41 last week against Colorado and are averaging 460 yards per game.



IU fans and coaches know how dangerous Chiles can be as both a runner and a passer, and he’s aided by leading receiver Griffin Wilde and the running back trio of Caleb Komolafe, Joseph Himon and Gavin Sawchuk.

Northwestern was significantly aided by turnovers, particularly against Colorado. The Buffaloes gave the ball away four times plus were 0-3 on fourth down.



Despite the lopsided scores, Northwestern is only outgaining opponents by an average of 70 yards per game. Colorado ran for 5.5 yards per rush, and South Dakota State threw for 285 yards while adding 147 on the ground. There are holes for the Indiana offense to find and exploit.

Hoosiers Will Fire into Second Gear

The Indiana Hoosiers have a pair of Ferraris at wide receiver with Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker. Thus far, Indiana has not needed or desired to force-feed the ball much to the two primary receivers but anytime Hoover has looked for them, they have had success.

On Friday night, I think Curt Cignetti and Mike Shanahan take those two Ferraris out of the garage and let them race. As soon as the Wildcats adjust their defense to try and deal with Marsh and Becker, the Hoosiers can find more success leaning on the running game.

On the other side of the ball, IU’s defense has played a lot of guys and has worked on building depth. While they started a bit slow against North Texas and Western Kentucky, the Hoosiers have not given up a point in back-to-back games.



It doesn’t seem like Bryant Haines has often dialed up the pressure or very many stunts from his defensive front, and I’d expect that to change on Friday night. The primary goal will be to keep Aidan Chiles contained in the pocket and take away any short throws as the Wildcats try to beat the pressure.

Memorial Stadium in Primetime

Friday night will be Curt Cignetti’s 19th home game as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. Heading into this contest, Cignetti is 18-0 at Memorial Stadium, and the average score of the contests is a thoroughly dominant 48-9.



Northwestern is going to be a trendy “upset” pick this week, but the Hoosiers are going to remind everyone why they are still a National Championship contender under the lights in Bloomington.