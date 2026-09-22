4 Takeaways From Curt Cignetti's Week Four Press Conference

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is one of the more quotable coaches in college football. He did not disappoint on Monday afternoon when he sent some strong messages through his press conference. Here are four takeaways from Cignetti's weekly press conference.

1. Ease Up on Josh Hoover

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has been put under a microscope during Indiana's first three games and Curt Cignetti thinks that his quarterback has been under too much unfair scrutiny.



"I think there is too much scrutiny on Josh Hoover right now. Unfair scrutiny. After watching the game tape he missed one throw. The one he missed to Becker we did a bad job picking up the blitz at running back, and he had a guy in his face. One he overthrew early. Missed Marsh." Cignetti said.

Hoover has the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy on the way to leading Indiana to a 16-0 record and a national championship. The stats back up Cignetti's statement as well. Hoover has completed 37-of-51 passes (72.5%) for 649 yards, 10 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

2. Cignetti Challenges the Students

It finally feels like fall in Bloomington after three weeks of scorching hot weather and Cignetti challenged the Indiana fan base to bring the energy and stay the entire game Friday night.



"We need to have a great crowd that stays the whole game. We played our three sauna games in the afternoon. I can understand having to leave in the second half, particularly when the game is out of hand and it's 152 on the turf. It's hard to coach in these games, too," Cignetti said.

"But this will be low 70 weather this week and it will be a nice, cool football kind of night in Bloomington, and we need to have a great crowd."



The student section emptied out last week around halftime and never returned. Attendance has been an issue in the past, but IU figured they were past it after winning a national title.

3. IU Has Developed as a Team, Even if Fans Don't See It

Through Indiana's first three games, it has been difficult for people to judge how much this year's team has grown and developed. They will always be compared to last year's squad, but take it from the head coach himself, the 2026 Hoosiers are on the right track.

"I like the way we developed and where we are right now. Every team you have you got concerns, whether they be depth issues, you know, upcoming opponent, how to best attack them, preparing your team day-to-day, week to week so we're ready for Big10 competition." Cignetti said.

The Hoosiers went 3-0 in a highly scrutinized non-conference schedule. They outscored their opponents 145-16 over those three games. Big Ten play starts Friday night and the lights will be a little brighter.

"Our standards have improved, our consistency has improved, our togetherness, better understanding of what's expected. Some of the returners are now really back into the flow of things where you got to have the edge every day," Cignetti added.



"We're playing a really, really good football team. That's my total focus. I think there is too much focus on we are this or we are that and, oh, compared to last year. Well, last year at this time where were we really, okay?"

4. Cig Sings the Praises of Northwestern

Indiana opens up Big Ten play on Friday night against the Northwestern Wildcats, who are 2-0 and coming off a 41-7 throttling of Colorado. The Wildcats have revamped their quarterback position with Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles and coordinator Chip Kelly. Head coach David Braun, who just inked an extension, has his team playing well.

"Northwestern is a really good football team. Coach Braun has done a great job with that program. He's a really smart, detailed, thorough guy. It shows up on tape," Cignetti said.

"Very impressive in all three phases. They do the things you got to do to win football games. They're plus four in the turnover ratio. They're averaging 38 points a game. They're running for over 200., 465 total offense; holding teams to one out of eight touchdowns in the red area, which is really good. They're an experienced team. They've got 19 or 20 fifth- and fourth-year starters, so, you know, they got a lot of good players and we're going to have to play well and have a great week of preparation."