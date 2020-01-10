It's Official: Nick Sheridan's Promotion to Offensive Coordinator is Done

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tom Allen loved everything that Indiana did offensively this year under first-year coordinator Kalen DeBoer. Maintaining that system — and that consistency — was critical to him, which is why it was no surprise that IU assistant Nick Sheridan was officially announced as DeBoer's replacement Friday morning.

Sheridan has been at Indiana for three years. He coached tight ends in 2019 when DeBoer arrived, but had coached quarterbacks in 2017 and 2018. He will coach the quarterbacks again in 202.



Allen announced two other promotions as well. Running backs coach Mike Hart is now the associate head coach, and receivers coach Grant Heard will serve as co-offensive coordinator.



"Nick is one of the bright, young offensive minds in our game," Allen said in a release from the school. "I have the absolute confidence that he is prepared to keep the continuity in our offensive system and allow us to build off of the success we had in 2019."



Sheridan was instrumental to that success working alongside DeBoer , who was named the head coach at Fresno State University on Dec. 17. IU reached 30 points nine times, tying a program record, and was one of the most improved offenses in the country.



"Working alongside Nick was a big reason why our offense had success last year," DeBoer said. ""He is able to see the big picture, but he is also very detail-oriented. Nick was able to excel in so many different roles, not just as a position coach, but managing the game, continuing to push ideas in the game plan, and providing thoughts and direction throughout the course of a game.

"I quickly realized Nick was ready to be an offensive coordinator. His teaching style, personality and knowledge of the game make him a perfect fit. I really couldn't be happier for Nick, and I'm also pleased the offensive staff will remain together. I wish them and IU nothing but the best moving forward."

DeBoer told Sports Illustrated Indiana on Thursday that the Hoosiers had the success it had in 2019 because of the quality of his assistants.

"They welcomed me with open arms from the day I got there, and I was so impressed with how well we all worked together all year,'' DeBoer said during a phone interview. "All the egos, they got checked at the door. They all know so much football, and what impressed me most what how great they were as teachers.

"They made everyone better in their rooms, and they all made my job so much easier when it came to preparation and such. I'm really thrilled that they are all able to stay together. That offense will do big things in 2020, I guarantee it. And they won;t have a bigger fan from afar than me.''



Behind quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey (7 starts) and Michael Penix Jr. (6 starts), Indiana improved at least 40 spots in the national rankings from 2018 in time of possession (plus-87), average yards per pass (plus-83), average yards per reception (plus-78), red zone touchdowns (plus-70), 20-yard passing plays (plus-69), 20-yard scrimmage plays (plus-62), points per game (plus-46) and total touchdowns (plus-43).



The Hoosiers finished second in the Big Ten in pass offense (302.4, 15th nationally), completion percentage (67.9, tied-8th) and first downs (23.4, tied-20th), third in total offense (432.8, 41st), time of possession (33:44, 7th) and pass yards per attempt (8.3, tied-24th), tied for third in turnovers lost (15, tied-34th), fourth in pass efficiency (150.6, 24th) and third-down conversions (46.9, tied-15th), and fifth in scoring offense (31.8, 42nd).



"I'm extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity," Sheridan said. "Thank you to Coach Allen for his confidence and belief in me. I'm very excited to continue to work with an incredible staff that truly Loves Each Other.

"Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank our players for how hard they competed and how well they performed this season. I'm very excited about the future here at IU and thankful to be a part of it."



In Sheridan's lone season tutoring sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot, the third-team All-Big Ten honoree set the program's single-season records for a tight end with 52 catches and 622 yards. His four touchdowns shared third. Hendershot tied for fourth among tight ends nationally in receptions and 10th in yardage.



Sheridan was named one of the nation's Top 30 coaches under 30 years of age by 247Sports.com in 2017. He worked as an offensive graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee from 2014-16.



Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who was picked in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, knows Sheridan will be a big success for the Hoosiers.



"Coach Sheridan was made to be an offensive coordinator," Dobbs said. "From playing quarterback at Michigan to developing me into a NFL QB during our time together at Tennessee, Coach Sheridan brings a unique and creative approach to coordinating an offense.

"The same passion that he has for the game of football is the same passion that he has for each player in his room. I am excited to watch the offense that he puts together and am excited to see him ring up the scoreboard each Saturday as we did at Tennessee. ''

Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Nick Sheridan (8) throws against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports



Sheridan walked on as a quarterback at the University of Michigan in 2006. He earned a scholarship prior to his junior year, appeared in 12 career games, made four starts in 2008, and closed out his career with 701 yards and a pair of touchdowns.



In the spring of 2010, Sheridan earned his bachelor's degree in political science and began his coaching career in the fall as quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, Saline (Mich.) High School.



He broke into the collegiate coaching ranks as an offensive graduate assistant at Western Kentucky University the following spring, and he was elevated to quarterbacks coach and passing coordinator in 2012. Sheridan held the same position at the University of South Florida for the 2013 season.



Nick and his wife, Sarah, have one son, Beau (1). His father, Bill, is a 35-year NFL and collegiate coaching veteran.

