Indiana, Purdue Mutually Agree to Cancel Old Oaken Bucket Game Due to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that it has mutually agreed with Purdue to cancel this Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game that was supposed to be played in Bloomington.

Both programs paused all team-related activities Tuesday due to COVID-19.

It's the first time since the 1918-19 seasons that the two rivals won't play.

This will be the first game Indiana has had canceled all season. The Hoosiers will finish the "regular season" with a 6-1 record and ranked as the No. 8 team in the country by the Associated Press and No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Below is the full press release from Indiana on the cancellation:

Indiana and Purdue have mutually agreed to cancel Saturday's scheduled football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington due to rising COVID-19 numbers at both schools.

"We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals." - Joint statement from Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski

