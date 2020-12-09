Indiana Remains at No. 12 in College Football Playoff Rankings
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana checks in at No. 12 in the third week of the College Football Playoff Rankings.
The Hoosiers didn't move once again, this time after defeating Wisconsin on the road 14-6 last Saturday.
Indiana's game this weekend is currently in jeopardy as Purdue had to cancel practice on Tuesday, and Indiana paused all team-related activates as well.
Ohio State's game has also been canceled this weekend with Michigan, so the Big Ten will be having to make a decision soon on what to do about the Big Ten Championship game.
Below is the full College Football Playoff Rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Florida
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Georgia
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Northwestern
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. North Carolina
18. BYU
19. Louisiana-Lafayette
20. Texas
21. Colorado
22. Oklahoma State
23. NC State
24. Tulsa
25. Missouri
Related Stories:
- TUTTLE SHOWS TOUGHNESS IN FIRST START: Indiana QB Jack Tuttle had an impressive showing against Wisconsin, defined by his toughness. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA RANKED NO. 8 IN AP POLL: The Hoosiers jumped two spots after defeating Wisconsin on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA KEEPS PROVING DOUBTERS WRONG: Tom Brew writes how the Hoosiers continue to prove everybody wrong this season. CLICK HERE
- OLD OAKEN BUCKET GAME TIME SET: For the channel, date and time for Indiana versus Purdue this Saturday. CLICK HERE