Indiana Remains at No. 12 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Indiana didn't move at all for the second straight week in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana checks in at No. 12 in the third week of the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Hoosiers didn't move once again, this time after defeating Wisconsin on the road 14-6 last Saturday.

Indiana's game this weekend is currently in jeopardy as Purdue had to cancel practice on Tuesday, and Indiana paused all team-related activates as well.

Ohio State's game has also been canceled this weekend with Michigan, so the Big Ten will be having to make a decision soon on what to do about the Big Ten Championship game.

Below is the full College Football Playoff Rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Florida

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. North Carolina

18. BYU

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Texas

21. Colorado

22. Oklahoma State

23. NC State

24. Tulsa

25. Missouri

Related Stories: