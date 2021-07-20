Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Named to 2021 Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Davey O'Brien Foundation officially announced the 2021 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list Tuesday morning.
Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was among three Big Ten players to make the list. He joins Wisconsin's Graham Mertz and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan.
The Davey O'Brien Award is presented annually to the best NCAA quarterback. Last season, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was honored with the award.
Penix started all six games he appeared in during the 2020 season before missing the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. He threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns while only recording four interceptions.
Despite limited play, Penix was recognized as a second-team All-Big Ten selection and was named Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player.
2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List
- Connor Bazelak, Missouri
- Charlie Brewer, Utah
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss
- Malik Cunningham, Louisville
- Dustin Crum, Kent State
- Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
- JT Daniels, Georgia
- Max Duggan, TCU
- Dillon Gabriel, UCF
- Frank Harris, UTSA
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
- D’Eriq King, Miami
- Levi Lewis, Louisiana
- Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
- McKenzie Milton, Florida State
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
- Michael Penix Jr., Indiana
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State
- Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
- Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
- Kedon Slovis, USC
- Nick Starkel, San Jose State
- Carson Strong, Nevada
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
- D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson
- Grant Wells, Marshall
- Malik Willis, Liberty
Stories Related to Indiana Football
- PENIX, FRYFOGLE NAMED TO MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST: Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle were among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list. They formed one of the Big Ten Conference's top offensive duos last season. CLICK HERE
- MCFADDEN, MULLEN NAMED TO BEDNARIK AWARD WATCH LIST: Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen and linebacker Micah McFadden were each named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. They were among the top defensive players in the Big Ten Conference last season. CLICK HERE
- PFF RANKS MICHAEL PENIX JR.: Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the top signal-callers in the country when he's healthy. Pro Football Focus ranked him fifth in the country out of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision starting quarterbacks, good for No. 1 in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE