Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Named to 2021 Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. was among three Big Ten quarterbacks named to the 2021 Davey O'Brien Award watch list. He threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Davey O'Brien Foundation officially announced the 2021 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list Tuesday morning.

Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was among three Big Ten players to make the list. He joins Wisconsin's Graham Mertz and Minnesota's Tanner Morgan.

The Davey O'Brien Award is presented annually to the best NCAA quarterback. Last season, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was honored with the award.

Penix started all six games he appeared in during the 2020 season before missing the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. He threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns while only recording four interceptions.

Despite limited play, Penix was recognized as a second-team All-Big Ten selection and was named Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player.

2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Charlie Brewer, Utah

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Dustin Crum, Kent State

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

JT Daniels, Georgia

Max Duggan, TCU

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Frank Harris, UTSA

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

D’Eriq King, Miami

Levi Lewis, Louisiana

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

McKenzie Milton, Florida State

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

Kedon Slovis, USC

Nick Starkel, San Jose State

Carson Strong, Nevada

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

Grant Wells, Marshall

Malik Willis, Liberty

