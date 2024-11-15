Indiana Releases College Football Playoff Information To Season Ticket Holders
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana athletics released College Football Playoff ticket information to season ticket holders via email on Thursday. Hoosiers On SI was forwarded a copy of the email.
Indiana would host a College Football Playoff game if the Hoosiers are seeded in the No. 5-8 range in the playoff bracket. If it were to occur, a playoff game would be on either Friday, Dec. 20 or Saturday, Dec. 21.
The email to season ticket holders contained the following information:
“IU Football season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase any or all of their season ticket seat locations and any or all of their parking passes through their IU Athletics Ticket account.
If season ticket holders want to purchase additional game tickets (up to eight additional tickets can be requested), you will be able to make that request during the ticket request process. Those requests will be fulfilled based on the IU Athletics Priority Point system.
If you wish to purchase additional tickets and want all of your tickets to be seated together, you will have to forfeit your season ticket location in order for us to accommodate the request. Ticket prices range from $100 to $500/ticket for the potential first-round game at Memorial Stadium.
If you purchased seatbacks for 2024 regular season games, you will need to purchase them separately for this potential first-round game.
During the submission process, you will provide a form of payment for your online request for College Football Playoff game tickets and parking pass(es). But your card will not be charged unless your request is fulfilled.
Information about other postseason opportunities will be communicated as it becomes available.”
Indiana can only host a game if it’s in the No. 5-8 seed range. Having a higher or lower seed in the 12- team triggers different scenarios.
Indiana would not host a playoff game if the Hoosiers were seeded in the No. 1-4 range. In that case, Indiana would get a bye to the quarterfinals and would play at a traditional bowl site. The quarterfinal bowl sites are the Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls. The Hoosiers would have to win the Big Ten championship game to earn a bye to the quarterfinals.
Indiana would play on the road at another campus site if the Hoosiers were seeded No. 9-12 in the playoff bracket.
Indiana has two remaining regular season games – at Ohio State on Nov. 23 and a home game against Purdue on Nov. 30. The Hoosiers qualify for the Big Ten championship game if they finish in the first or second spot in the Big Ten standings.
