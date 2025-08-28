Targeting Week 1 Sell-Out, Indiana Football Opens More Tickets for Students
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson sent an email to IU students Thursday announcing the Hoosiers are opening more seats for students in reserved sections.
Indiana's student section tickets are sold out for the 2025 season, but the Hoosiers have approximately 8,000 seats available for their 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.
Here's the complete email from Dolson, who urged students to "study later" and show up — exactly as they did last season, when Indiana went 11-2 and didn't lose at home.
"Dear IU Students...Where are you at?!
On Saturday, we hope you’re at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium ready to cheer on Coach Curt Cignetti’s 19th-ranked Hoosiers as they open the season against Old Dominion at 2:30 p.m. Fresh off last year’s College Football Playoff appearance, the Hoosiers are ready to embark on another special season in Bloomington.
One of the many things that made last year special was the explosion of interest and support from all of you, the IU student body. You showed up (early), you stayed (late), and you cheered (loud).
As for studying? That waited until Sunday.
Let’s do it - all of it - again in 2025.
If you haven’t purchased a ticket yet, do so now. We’ve made more tickets available for IU students at the link below. Please note that these tickets are in the reserved sections of Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium and NOT in the general admission student section. If you already have tickets, get there early and be ready to be a big part of something special.
See you Saturday.
For students seeking to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.
Indiana is favored by 23.5 points and has an 88.5% chance of victory, according to ESPN Analytics.
Related stories on Indiana football
OLD DOMINION PREVIEW: Several Indiana football players have been in Old Dominion's shoes, eyeing an upset over a Power Four opponent. The Hoosiers are determined to avoid being on the wrong side of history. CLICK HERE.
HAS INDIANA FOUND WEST, CARPENTER REPLACEMENTS? Indiana lost defensive tackles CJ West and James Carpenter to graduation and the NFL after last season. Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff are next in line. CLICK HERE.
MICHALSKI RE-WIRES BRAIN, BODY IN POSITION SWITCH: Indiana transitioned Zen Michalski, an Ohio State transfer, from left to right tackle, and he's well-positioned to start this fall. CLICK HERE.
IU TO SPLIT CARRIES BETWEEN 3 RUNNING BACKS: Indiana linebacker Rolijah Hardy said the Hoosiers have "one of the strongest backfields in the country" with Roman Hemby, Kaelon Black and Lee Beebe Jr. CLICK HERE.
3 FRESHMEN STAND OUT IN FALL CAMP: Indiana football's 2025 freshman class may have an early impact, spearheaded by receiver Lebron Bond and defensive backs Byron Baldwin Jr. and Jaylen Bell. CLICK HERE.