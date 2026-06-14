Indiana's Running Back Room Reloaded for 2026

The Indiana Hoosiers had the Big Ten's best rushing attack to help pave the way to the national championship. Both Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black ran for 1,000 yards, but are off to the NFL.



The Hoosiers reload the room with Boston College transfer Turbo Richard, who is joined by Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe returns from injury. The rushing attack is primed to be one of the best in the Big Ten yet again.

The Room is Loaded, But Who Starts?

While the talent of Indiana's running backs is apparent, there is no clue cut starter. Each player has their reasons for and against them being the number one option in the backfield.

Turbo Richard, Junior

Indiana's Richard Turbo (1) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Turbo Richard started 11 games for Boston College last season and has 19 games of ACC experience under his belt.



Richard led the Eagles in rushing with 749 yards and nine touchdowns. He also poses a threat catching the ball out of the backfield as he made 30 catches for 249 yards and two more scores.

Richard looked great in IU's spring game, showing a glimpse of what he could bring to the offense in the fall. He ran hard, showed elusiveness and some speed that earned him the nickname 'Turbo'.



To start for the Hoosiers, Richard will have to show that he can clean up his ball security and be able to pick up pass rushers in protection. Cignetti will not stand for lost fumbles in big spots.

Lee Beebe, RS Senior

Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) runs for a touchdown past Kennesaw State Owls defensive back Alexander Ford (4) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Lee Beebe was supposed to be a big part of the Hoosiers' rushing attack in after transferring from UAB in 2025, but a knee injury in game three knocked him out for the year.



In his limited time, Bebee carried the ball 27 times for 209 yards and a touchdown. He led all IU backs with a 7.7 yards per carry average. In a bit of hard luck trivia, Beebe was the only Hoosier to lose a fumble last season.

Heading into 2026, Beebe is expected to be fully healthy. He participated in spring practice, but was held out of the spring game. If he were not coming off a season-ending knee injury, Beebe would almost certainly be in line to start.

Khobie Martin, RS Sophomore

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest beneficiary to Beebe's injury was Khobie Martin who turned heads with his explosive performances at the end of blow outs. Martin became IU's closer and in 14 games, ran for 505 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries.



While Martin possesses breakaway speed and the power to break tackles, he never really broke into the regular rotation when the game was still in doubt. He looked bigger and stronger in spring practice and should have enough built-up trust with the staff to be the number one back this season.

Youth Will Have a Chance to Develop

The Hoosiers' running back room is one of the more balanced positions on the team. Redshirt freshman Sean Cuono returns after playing in just one game. Cunono seemed to have fallen behind true freshman Jayreon Campbell in spring ball.



Both Campbell and Cuono are expected to be regulars in the rotation, but it gives the Hoosiers the depth needed to absorb some injuries.