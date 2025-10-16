Indiana Signs Curt Cignetti to 8-Year Extension: A 'Great Day' For the Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has inked a new contract that keeps him in Bloomington through 2033.
Indiana announced in a press release Thursday afternoon it has signed Cignetti to an eight-year contract worth approximately $11.6 million annually. According to USA Today, Cignetti's average annual value ranks third-most in college football, trailing only Georgia's Kirby Smart ($13.28 million) and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($12.57 million).
The 64-year-old Cignetti led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and has Indiana ranked No. 3 nationally with a 6-0 record this season. His extension comes amid a head coaching vacancy at Penn State and several national reporters linking him to the opening.
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten issued a statement in the Hoosiers' press release.
"At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti," Whitten said. "Put simply, Cig is a winner. From last year’s College Football Playoff appearance to this year’s top-3 national ranking, the IU Football program’s success has been tremendous.
"Curt and Manette Cignetti are home in Indiana and we are delighted that the Cignetti family will be Hoosiers for many years to come."
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson also spoke on the extension, dubbing it a "great day" for the program.
"We are committed to investing in IU Football in such a way that we can compete at a championship level, and the No. 1 priority in doing that is ensuring that Coach Cignetti is the leader of our program,” Dolson said. "His accomplishments during the last season and a half have been nothing short of remarkable.
"As much as anyone, he believed in what was possible with our program, and he’s turned that belief into reality. This is a great day for IU Football and Indiana University. I look forward to working alongside Coach Cignetti for many years to come."
Cignetti received an eight-year contract extension worth $8 million annually in November 2024, quelling concerns he'd take another job. The Hoosiers kept winning, and Cignetti's name again became tied to other openings — and once more, Indiana has kept its fan-anointed king at home.