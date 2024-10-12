Indiana To Host Big Noon Kickoff Studio Show
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has garnered attention for its 6-0 start, but the nation’s eyes will turn to Bloomington in a different way on Oct. 19.
FOX announced that its Big Noon Kickoff studio show will be coming to Indiana for its Noon game against Nebraska.
The Big Ten and FOX had already announced that Indiana-Nebraska would be the noon game on Oct. 19, but there was not a guarantee that the studio show would be coming with it.
To wit, while the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game this week is Washington-Iowa, the Big Noon Kickoff Show will be in Provo, Utah.
It is not yet known where the FOX set will be placed in respect to Memorial Stadium or Indiana’s campus.
Big Noon Kickoff has been a part of FOX’s college football coverage since 2019. It is hosted by Rob Stone and has Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram II, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer as its studio talent. Bruce Feldman and Tom Rinaldi are also part of the show. It usually airs at 11 a.m. ET prior to the Big Noon game.
Unlike ESPN’s College GameDay, which goes to campus sites regardless of broadcast affiliation, the FOX show typically sticks with locations within the conferences that FOX broadcasts and at sites where FOX is handling the game broadcast. Currently, that is the Big 10 and the Big 12.
This will be Big Noon Kickoff’s second appearance at Indiana. The first was Oct. 8, 2022 when the Hoosiers hosted Michigan. When Big Noon Kickoff visited on that occasion, it took place on the South Plaza at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana is 6-0 for the first time since 1967 under coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana is at the top of the Big Ten with a 3-0 record. Indiana is ranked 18th in the Associated Press Top 25 and is included in the poll in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2020.
Nebraska has also had a bye week in Week 7 and comes into the contest with a 5-1 record and one Big Ten loss.
The Nebraska game is also Homecoming for the Hoosiers. On the night before the football game, Hoosier Hysteria for men’s and women’s basketball represents the unofficial launch of basketball season.
