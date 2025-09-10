SI

NFL Week 2 Announcers: Who is Calling Each Game on TV and Radio?

Who can you expect in the booth for each contest?

Brigid Kennedy

Mike Tirico, left, and Cris Collinsworth, right, will call Sunday night's Falcons-Vikings game.
Mike Tirico, left, and Cris Collinsworth, right, will call Sunday night's Falcons-Vikings game. / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Last week, we welcomed football mainstays like Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Ian Eagle, Troy Aikman and more back into our homes, at least in the NFL context. After an offseason away, their return marked the start of another Lombardi-driven campaign, as well as another season of broadcast booth antics, announcer jinxes, and hilarious hot mics from our favorite network and radio crews.

Now, ahead of Week 2's slate, we've compiled all the details on who you can expect on the call and when this weekend, from Thursday Night Football's Commanders-Packers showdown to Monday night's Buccaneers-Texans/Chargers-Raiders doubleheader.

Note: Radio crews were identified from each team's website. The stations listed identify as each team's flagship station(s).

Thursday, Sept. 11

Commanders vs. Packers—8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

TV: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Washington Radio: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), London Fletcher (analyst), Logan Paulsen (analyst) BIG 100 WBIG-FM

Green Bay Radio: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst) 97.3 The Game

Sunday, Sept. 14 (1 p.m.)

Browns vs. Ravens—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)

Cleveland Radio: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (analyst), Je'Rod Cherry (sideline) 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and ESPN 850

Baltimore Radio: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst) WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Jaguars vs. Bengals—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Jacksonville Radio: Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (sideline) 1010 XL & 92.5 FM and 99.9 FM Gator Country

Cincinnati Radio: Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lapham (analyst) 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN

Giants vs. Cowboys—1 p.m. ET, FOX

TV: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

New York Radio: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (analyst), Howard Cross (sideline) WFAN 101.9 FM

Dallas Radio: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Baby Laufenberg (analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline) 105.3 The Fan

Bears vs. Lions—1 p.m. ET, FOX

TV: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)

Chicago Radio: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (sideline) ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2)

Detroit Radio: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst) 97.1 FM The Ticket

Patriots vs. Dolphins—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

Boston Radio: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (analyst) 98.5 The Sports Hub 

Miami Radio: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (analyst) BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610-AM

49ers vs. Saints—1 p.m. ET, FOX

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

San Francisco Radio: Guy Haberman, Justin Allegri, Troy Clardy, Carlos Ramirez, and Jack Smith (all rotating play-by-play announcers), Tim Ryan (analyst) KSAN 107.7 The Bone, KSFO 810 AM

New Orleans Radio: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline) WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Bills vs. Jets—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Buffalo Radio: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst) and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter) WGR550/550 AM 

New York Radio: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) Q104.3 FM

Seahawks vs. Steelers—1 p.m. ET, FOX

TV: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Seattle Radio: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline) Seattle Sports 710AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Pittsburgh Radio: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Rams vs. Titans—1 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Los Angeles Radio: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Maurice Jones-Drew (analyst), D'Marco Farr (sideline) ESPN LA 710 AM

Nashville Radio: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Dave Mczginnis (analyst), Will Boling (sideline), Amie Wells (sideline) WGFX 104.5 FM

Sunday, Sept. 14 (4 p.m.)

Panthers vs. Cardinals—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Charlotte Radio: Jim Szoke (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Kevin Donnalley (analyst), Kristen Balboni (sideline) 99.7 FM The Fox

Phoenix/Glendale Radio: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Broncos vs. Colts—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Denver Radio: Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), Susie Wargin (sideline) KOA 94.1 FM

Indianapolis Radio: Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline) 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM and 97.1 FM

Eagles vs. Chiefs—4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

TV: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Philadelphia Radio: Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Quick (analyst), Devan Kaney sideline) SportsRadio 94WIP

Kansas City Radio: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (analyst), Josh Klinger (sideline) 96.5 The Fan

Sunday, Sept. 14 (8 p.m.)

Falcons vs. Vikings—8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

TV: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Atlanta Radio: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Jane Hale (sideline) 92.9 The Game

Twin Cities Radio: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Berchich (analyst), Ben Leber (analyst), Tatum Everett (sideline) KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM

Monday, Sept. 15

Buccaneers vs. Texans—7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

TV: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Katie George (sideline), Peter Schrager (sideline)

Tampa Bay Radio: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), TJ Rives (sideline) 98 Rock

Houston Radio: Marc Vandermeer (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), John Harris (sideline) SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM

Chargers vs. Raiders—10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

TV: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Los Angeles Radio (Chargers): Matt Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jermiah (analyst), Shannon Farren (sideline) KFI AM-640

Las Vegas Radio: JT The Brick (analyst), Eric Allen (analyst), Matt Millen (analyst) KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"

