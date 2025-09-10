NFL Week 2 Announcers: Who is Calling Each Game on TV and Radio?
Last week, we welcomed football mainstays like Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Ian Eagle, Troy Aikman and more back into our homes, at least in the NFL context. After an offseason away, their return marked the start of another Lombardi-driven campaign, as well as another season of broadcast booth antics, announcer jinxes, and hilarious hot mics from our favorite network and radio crews.
Now, ahead of Week 2's slate, we've compiled all the details on who you can expect on the call and when this weekend, from Thursday Night Football's Commanders-Packers showdown to Monday night's Buccaneers-Texans/Chargers-Raiders doubleheader.
Note: Radio crews were identified from each team's website. The stations listed identify as each team's flagship station(s).
Thursday, Sept. 11
Commanders vs. Packers—8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
TV: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Washington Radio: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), London Fletcher (analyst), Logan Paulsen (analyst) BIG 100 WBIG-FM
Green Bay Radio: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst) 97.3 The Game
Sunday, Sept. 14 (1 p.m.)
Browns vs. Ravens—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline)
Cleveland Radio: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (analyst), Je'Rod Cherry (sideline) 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and ESPN 850
Baltimore Radio: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst) WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
Jaguars vs. Bengals—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Logan Ryan (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
Jacksonville Radio: Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (sideline) 1010 XL & 92.5 FM and 99.9 FM Gator Country
Cincinnati Radio: Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lapham (analyst) 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN
Giants vs. Cowboys—1 p.m. ET, FOX
TV: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
New York Radio: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (analyst), Howard Cross (sideline) WFAN 101.9 FM
Dallas Radio: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Baby Laufenberg (analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline) 105.3 The Fan
Bears vs. Lions—1 p.m. ET, FOX
TV: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline)
Chicago Radio: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analyst), Jason McKie (sideline) ESPN Chicago (1000 AM, 100.3 FM HD2)
Detroit Radio: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst) 97.1 FM The Ticket
Patriots vs. Dolphins—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jason McCourty (analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)
Boston Radio: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (analyst) 98.5 The Sports Hub
Miami Radio: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (analyst) BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WIOD 610-AM
49ers vs. Saints—1 p.m. ET, FOX
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)
San Francisco Radio: Guy Haberman, Justin Allegri, Troy Clardy, Carlos Ramirez, and Jack Smith (all rotating play-by-play announcers), Tim Ryan (analyst) KSAN 107.7 The Bone, KSFO 810 AM
New Orleans Radio: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline) WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Bills vs. Jets—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Buffalo Radio: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (color analyst) and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter) WGR550/550 AM
New York Radio: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst) Q104.3 FM
Seahawks vs. Steelers—1 p.m. ET, FOX
TV: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Kristina Pink (sideline)
Seattle Radio: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline) Seattle Sports 710AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Pittsburgh Radio: Rob King (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM
Rams vs. Titans—1 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Los Angeles Radio: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Maurice Jones-Drew (analyst), D'Marco Farr (sideline) ESPN LA 710 AM
Nashville Radio: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Dave Mczginnis (analyst), Will Boling (sideline), Amie Wells (sideline) WGFX 104.5 FM
Sunday, Sept. 14 (4 p.m.)
Panthers vs. Cardinals—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
Charlotte Radio: Jim Szoke (play-by-play), Kurt Coleman (analyst), Kevin Donnalley (analyst), Kristen Balboni (sideline) 99.7 FM The Fox
Phoenix/Glendale Radio: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Broncos vs. Colts—4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Denver Radio: Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), Susie Wargin (sideline) KOA 94.1 FM
Indianapolis Radio: Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline) 93.5 FM, 107.5 FM and 97.1 FM
Eagles vs. Chiefs—4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
TV: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Philadelphia Radio: Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Quick (analyst), Devan Kaney sideline) SportsRadio 94WIP
Kansas City Radio: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (analyst), Josh Klinger (sideline) 96.5 The Fan
Sunday, Sept. 14 (8 p.m.)
Falcons vs. Vikings—8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
TV: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Atlanta Radio: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Jane Hale (sideline) 92.9 The Game
Twin Cities Radio: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Berchich (analyst), Ben Leber (analyst), Tatum Everett (sideline) KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM
Monday, Sept. 15
Buccaneers vs. Texans—7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
TV: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Katie George (sideline), Peter Schrager (sideline)
Tampa Bay Radio: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), TJ Rives (sideline) 98 Rock
Houston Radio: Marc Vandermeer (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), John Harris (sideline) SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM
Chargers vs. Raiders—10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
TV: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)
Los Angeles Radio (Chargers): Matt Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jermiah (analyst), Shannon Farren (sideline) KFI AM-640
Las Vegas Radio: JT The Brick (analyst), Eric Allen (analyst), Matt Millen (analyst) KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"