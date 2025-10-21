How To Watch No. 2 Indiana Football vs UCLA
UCLA's record reads 3-4, but Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is highlighting a certain portion of the Bruins' season heading into Saturday's matchup.
"We're playing a 3-0 football team that's undefeated," Cignetti said Monday.
The 2025 season has been a wild ride for UCLA, which began the year 0-4 with losses to Utah, UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern. The school fired former head coach DeShaun Foster after a 35-10 home loss to New Mexico, and promoted Tim Skipper to interim head coach, sparking an impressive turnaround.
In Skipper's second game at the helm, the Bruins upset No. 7 Penn State 42-37. They've since rattled off two more wins, a 38-13 victory at Michigan State and a 20-17 home win over Maryland on Saturday. Led by quarterback Nico Iamaleava, UCLA will attempt to upset coach Curt Cignetti's undefeated Hoosiers, who rose to a school-record No. 2 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Indiana vs. UCLA
- Who: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1)
- What: Big Ten conference game
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 25
- Where: Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium (56,626) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FOX (Big Noon Kickoff pregame show begins at 10 a.m. ET live in Bloomington)
- TV announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 85)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 25.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 54.5 points. Indiana is a -3600 favorite on the moneyline, while UCLA’s moneyline odds are +1500, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday.
- Recent results: Indiana won 38-13 at home against Michigan State on Saturday after winning 30-20 at No. 3 Oregon on Oct. 11. UCLA defeated Maryland 20-17 at home on Saturday after a 38-13 win at Michigan State on Oct. 11.
- Series history: Indiana won the only matchup ever against UCLA on Sept. 14, 2024 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Kurtis Rourke passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, while Mikail Kamara and Amare Ferrell came away with turnovers for the Indiana defense.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 61 degrees and cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and east-southeast winds at 6 mph Saturday at noon ET in Bloomington.
- Coaches: Curt Cignetti has a 18-2 overall record in the midst of his second season at Indiana, including an 12-1 record in Big Ten play. He led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff last season after a 52-9 run across five seasons at James Madison. UCLA promoted Tim Skipper to interim head coach after firing former head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-3 start to his second season. Skipper was previously the interim head coach at Fresno State, where he went 7-7 during parts of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He has also been a position coach at Central Michigan, UNLV, Florida, Colorado State, Fresno State, Sacramento State and Western New Mexico dating back to 2001.
