Indiana Football Opens As Huge Favorite Over Surging UCLA
Just a few weeks ago, a home game against UCLA was shaping up to be perhaps Indiana's easiest Big Ten conference game of the season. The Bruins started off 0-4 with two losses by 25-plus points and fired coach DeShaun Foster after a 35-10 loss at home against New Mexico in Week 3.
But fast forward three games, and UCLA has looked like a completely different team under interim head coach Tim Skipper, winning three straight games. That makes Saturday's noon ET kickoff against No. 2 Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. a bit more interesting than it had been.
However, oddsmakers still like coach Curt Cignetti's 7-0 Hoosiers to win big. Indiana is a 24.5-point favorite, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Monday morning, and the over/under is 54.5 points. Indiana is a -3600 favorite on the moneyline, while UCLA has +1500 moneyline odds.
How Indiana has fared against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
- Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0
- Oct. 18: No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0
On the other side, UCLA rides a three-game win streak against Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland into Saturday's matchup in Bloomington. The Bruins are led by Tennessee quarterback transfer Nico Iamaleava, who's thrown for 1,355 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 65.2% passing.
UCLA's defense is also much-improved after allowing 30-plus points in each of its first three games. The Bruins have held their last four opponents to 17 points or fewer, with the outlier being a 42-37 home win over then-No. 7 Penn State.
How UCLA has fared against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: UCLA lost 43-10 to Utah at home as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (53) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 0-1
- Sept. 6: UCLA lost 30-23 to UNLV on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (53) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 0-2
- Sept. 12: UCLA lost 35-10 to New Mexico at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (45) went under the 52.5-point line. Record: 0-3
- Sept. 27: UCLA lost 17-14 to Northwestern on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (31) went under the 45.5-point line. Record: 0-4
- Oct. 4: UCLA defeated No. 7 Penn State 42-37 at home as a 24.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (79) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 1-4
- Oct. 11: UCLA defeated Michigan State 38-13 on the road as a seven-point underdog (covered). The point total (51) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-4
- Oct. 18: UCLA defeated Maryland 20-17 at home as a four-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (37) went under the 52.5-point line. Record: 3-4
