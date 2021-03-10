Indiana Unveils 'The Spirit of Indiana' Outside Memorial Stadium

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana athletics unveiled a brand new sculpture outside of Memorial Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

It's called the "Spirit of Indiana," created by Dora Natella. It was placed on the south end outside of Memorial Stadium, which is just outside the entrance to the Indiana University Excellence Academy facility.

The sculpture is 4,830 pounds with a bronze color to it.

Below is what the sculpture looks like:

Below is the full press release from Indiana athletics regarding the meaning of the sculpture:

“The Spirit of Indiana” has long been a staple of Indiana University Athletics. Now, it’s a permanent fixture.

Literally.

Today, a 4,830-pound bronze sculpture - the “Spirit of Indiana,” by Dora Natella - was installed in Miller Plaza on the south end of Memorial Stadium, just outside the entrance to the Indiana University Excellence Academy facility. Sitting atop a circular base that measures 11 feet in diameter and weighs 700 pounds, the new donor-funded art piece features five young student-athletes coming together in a huddle before taking the field of competition signifying the concept of team over self. The five students each stand approximately 8’ tall and measure, on average, 10’5” to their fingertips.

The art piece is situated among the crisscrossing brick pathways of Miller Plaza, and it will now serve as the centerpiece of the beautiful, reimagined southern entry to the IU Athletics campus.

While just unveiled today, the “Spirit of Indiana” has been years in the making. It, along with Miller Plaza, was made possible by a major gift from Pat and Mike Miller in 2016 in support of the Indiana University Excellence Academy, the $48 million, 66,575 square foot facility that enclosed the south end of Memorial Stadium. In recognition of their significant contribution, the beautifully landscaped outdoor space and twin towers on the south end of Memorial Stadium outside of the Excellence Academy were named in their honor. While Miller Plaza was originally unveiled as part of the Excellence Academy’s dedication in 2018, the shared vision for the space always included a prominently displayed art piece in the plaza.

“The Miller family is excited to welcome ‘The Spirit of Indiana’ to its home on the IU Athletics campus and look forward to it being an inviting gathering spot for all,” said Pat Miller. “In addition to being a wonderful addition to one of the nation’s most beautiful campuses, the new art piece also symbolizes the commitment to team over self that has been a staple of IU Athletics for generations. We are pleased to dedicate this piece to all past, present and future IU student-athletes, and appreciate the efforts of so many in creating something that encapsulates and embraces what it means to be a student-athlete at Indiana University.”

“The Spirit of Indiana” was created by Dora Natella, an Italian-raised, classically trained sculptor who is on the faculty at Indiana University South Bend. Natella’s award-winning sculptures and work is exhibited and showcased in both private and public collections around the world. In creating this piece, she set about to not only encapsulate the “Spirit of Indiana” slogan which has been a mantra for generations of Indiana University students and Hoosier student-athletes, but also complement some of the other iconic pieces of art located around the IU-Bloomington campus.

“While no one could have foreseen just how challenging 2020 would turn out to be for our school, our country, and the world at large, it is clear that this monument meets the moment,” Natella said. “The spirit of teamwork and self-sacrifice that most of us and certainly healthcare workers have had were essential to getting us through the darkest days of this pandemic. These values are first instilled in many of us through sports and that is why this monument represents much more than meets the eye. The production of this monument, during these challenging times is the result of a huge collaborative effort, so teamwork is echoed from the making to the meaning of the Spirit of Indiana.”

As its name would suggest, the artwork is inspired by “The Spirit of Indiana” creed that was first introduced as Indiana University’s theme in 1925. It served as a tribute to team over self, which is depicted in the artwork with five student-athletes coming together as one. The Spirit of Indiana creed was later modernized and utilized by former IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass when he unveiled the Spirit of Indiana: 24 Sports, One Team slogan in 2010.

“The Spirit of Indiana creed has been at the very heart of what IU Athletics is all about for generations, and this new art piece embraces and captures that philosophy perfectly,” Glass said. “In addition to what it means for IU Athletics, ‘The Spirit of Indiana’ is also a wonderful addition to what was already one of the nation’s most beautiful campuses. It will serve as a new and needed gathering place on the Athletics campus, something that will attract visitors and alums year-round much like Showalter Fountain. I appreciate the vision and commitment of Pat and Mike Miller in making this new addition a reality.”

