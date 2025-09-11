Indiana vs Indiana State: Previewing the Lines for the Hoosiers' Week 3 Game Against the Sycamores
The spread and over/under is out for Indiana's showdown against FCS rival Indiana State, and let's just say the Hoosiers are a heavy, heavy favorite. As of Thursday, Indiana is a 48.5-point favorite, with the point total set at 59.5, per FanDuel.
Indiana is a perfect 2-0 on the year after crushing Kennesaw State 56-9 last week and 1-1 against the spread after covering last week's 35.5-point spread, per FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings. The Hoosiers nearly covered their 23.5-point spread, per FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars, two weeks ago against Old Dominion, but came up just a tad short after winning by only 13 points.
As for the over/under, Indiana is 1-1 so far this year. The Hoosiers hit on the under in Week 1 and covered the 52.5 point game total, per FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars, by themselves alone last week after dropping 56 points against the Owls.
Just like Indiana, Indiana State is also 2-0 after beating Eastern Illinois 38-14. The Sycamores also covered as a 3.5-point favorite last week against the Panthers, per FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, and Caesars, and went over the 50.5-point total.
Indiana State has been great with a hot start to the season after several seasons of struggle. The Sycamores won just four games last season, and took home just one win two years ago.
But Sycamores head coach Curt Mallory, who happens to be the son of former Indiana head football coach Bill Mallory, looks to have the program on the rise. His father was named the Big Ten Coach twice at Indiana, and is the Hoosiers' winningest football coach after winning 69 games in 13 seasons in Bloomington.
Saturday's in-state matchup is the ninth meeting all-time between the schools, with Indiana holding the head-to-head edge at 7-1. The Sycamores only win over the Hoosiers was a 7-6 victory back in 1963; however, Indiana has won the last six matchups.
These two teams last played each other two years ago, with Indiana winning 41-7. Before that, Indiana beat Indiana State 28-10 back in 2014, and the year before that, in 2013, the Hoosiers crushed the Sycamores, 73-35.
Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington is at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Friday, and is scheduled to be televised via the Big Ten Network.
