Best Social Media Reactions After Indiana’s Thrilling Win Over Iowa
On the heels of a 53-point routing of then-No. 9 Illinois, there seemed to be two possible outcomes for No. 11 Indiana’s Week 5 outing against Iowa: utter domination, or an upset for the ages.
The result: neither.
The Hoosiers’ offense sputtered throughout the first half en route to just 10 points. And with their two scoring drives taking a combined one minute and two seconds, along with their lone touchdown coming off a 24-yard drive following an interception thrown by Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski, the visitors were hardly dominant in the opening half.
Indiana’s defense, on the other hand, was stellar, holding Iowa to just ten points, keeping the score knotted up at the break.
In the third quarter, both squads exchanged punts throughout, with neither offense mustering more than 38 yards on a single drive. But, in the final quarter, Iowa broke the tie, taking a 13-10 lead.
Quickly, the Hoosiers responded with a field goal of their own to tie it back up at 13 apiece, and then picked off the Hawkeyes’ backup quarterback Hank Brown, stealing the momentum, and setting themselves up for a go-ahead score.
But then, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw a huge pick of his own, with less than 3 minutes remaining, flipping the contest on its head, and giving Iowa the ball back, already in field goal range for its strong-legged kicker, Drew Stevens.
Yet, a few plays later, Stevens missed on a 42-yard field goal, despite comfortably knocking a 54-yarder through the uprights earlier in the quarter.
With the ball back, Indiana’s offense was stifled once again, facing a 3rd-and-10. Then, the dynamic duo of Mendoza and wideout Elijah Sarratt connected – and 49 yards later, the Hoosiers held a 20-13 lead they never gave up.
Ultimately, Indiana left Iowa City with a 20-15 victory (took a safety as time expired) and sent yet another message to the country.
Naturally, the Indiana faithful – and the entire college football world – took to social media to share their thoughts on Saturday afternoon’s performance. Here are the best reactions: