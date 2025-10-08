Can Indiana Pull Off the Upset? ESPN's FPI Predicts Hoosiers vs Oregon
ESPN’s well-respected Football Power Index has been spot-on in its projections of Indiana’s 2025 games to-date. The metric has pegged the Hoosiers as the favorite in each of their first five outings this year, and Curt Cignetti’s troops have gone on to prevail in all of those contests.
Now, No. 7 Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is set to meet up with a fellow undefeated Big Ten squad in No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) in Eugene on Saturday.
The FPI has also been 100 percent accurate in predicting the Ducks’ 2025 season thus far, even favoring Dan Lanning’s squad when it faced then-No. 3 Penn State in Happy Valley. (Per the analytical tool, Oregon had a 51.0 percent chance of beating Penn State on the road.)
So, which team will maintain its unblemished record after Week 7 – and will ESPN hold onto its perfect resume in predicting each club’s games?
ESPN’s Football Power Index predicts Indiana-Oregon
The metric gives Oregon a 69.5 percent chance of winning in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, meaning Indiana has a 30.5 percent chance of pulling off the upset.
Where does Indiana rank in the FPI?
The advanced numbers are extremely high on the Hoosiers, as they are ranked fourth in the country by the FPI. The analytical tool also gives Cignetti’s team a 71.8 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff, along with an 8.4 percent chance of winning the national championship.
Where does Oregon rank in the FPI?
Tabbed No. 2 in the nation by the FPI, Oregon trails only Ohio State. The metric is quite confident in the Ducks’ ability to reach the College Football Playoff (86.1 percent), and gives them a solid shot of winning it all (15.6 percent chance of winning the national title).
Is the FPI prediction accurate?
Indiana is a very good football team, and Cignetti has a valid argument as the best coach in the sport. That said, so is Oregon – and Lanning is one of the few men in the country that potentially has more of a right to lay claim to that title than Cignetti.
And, of exceptional note, Lanning has been dominant at home during his four year tenure at Oregon. He’s lost just one game at Autzen Stadium.
Can Indiana Pull This Off Against Oregon?
So, can the Hoosiers be the team to hand Lanning home loss No. 2, and give the Ducks their first misstep of the season? Well, if anybody can do it, it’s Cignetti and his Hoosiers.
Nevertheless, 30 percent may be an overambitious estimation of Indiana’s chances in Week 7. Then again, the Hoosiers’ favorite pastime is shocking the college football world. Perhaps they will do it again this Saturday.