Indiana Vs. Penn State Tailgate Tales: What Keeps Indiana Fans Coming Back?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football will face off against No. 16-ranked Penn State at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. After five straight losses and only one conference win, Hoosier fans are still as loyal as ever.

Join Haley Jordan as she ventures off into the tailgate fields to get a score prediction from Hoosier fans plus their testaments to what keeps them motivated and optimistic even in windy and rainy weather.

Most Hoosier fans interviewed said the culture is what keeps them coming back every home game, and even though the second half of the season has started off disappointing, they're always going to show up for the cream and crimson.

Some fans channeled that optimism and predicted Indiana would pull out a win over the Nittany Lions, similar to their overtime victory in 2020 at home.

Others said Penn State would blow out the Hoosiers and not allow Indiana to get on the board.

Indiana and Penn State have met for 26 out of the 30 years the Nittany Lions have been a part of the Big Ten. This game is the 16th straight meeting.

Last season, the Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 24-0 in University Park, Penn. a little over a year ago. The mood was similar to this season as the loss began an eight-game losing streak for Indiana.

The starting quarterback at the time Michael Penix Jr. went down with a left shoulder injury in the third quarter giving Jack Tuttle the opportunity to step in for Indiana.

This year, it's a clean slate, and once again Tuttle will attempt to take down the Nittany Lions with his teammates in his first start of the season.