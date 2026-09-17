Indiana vs Western Kentucky Statistical Leaders: Who Are the Top Players Coming Into the Game?
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Week three should feature another offensive explosion for the Hoosiers, who have put up 107 points over their first two games. While WKU is 0-2, they may have found their stride offensively late against Georgia. Take a look at the statistical leaderboard heading into Saturday's matchup.
Passing Leaders
Indiana: Josh Hoover (19-27, 376 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs)
Western Kentucky: Rodney Tisdale Jr. (30-54, 234 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
The Hoosiers have not unleashed Josh Hoover yet. He only threw 11 passes against Howard and he did not look particularly sharp.
It would not be a surprise to see head coach Curt Cignetti get Hoover into more of a rhythm before they head into Big Ten play next week by allowing him to throw the ball a little bit more.
Western Kentucky will play two quarterbacks, but Tisdale will get the start. He has struggled with accuracy and has not thrown a touchdown in the first two games. Brock Glenn has been used in running situations and ended the game well last week against Georgia.
Rushing Leaders
Indiana: Turbo Richard (26 carries, 166 yards, 6 TDs)
Howard: Ajay Allen (32 carries, 121 yards 2TDs)
Both Indiana running backs, Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe went over 100 yards on the ground in last week's win over Howard. They should have another big day on the ground as they face a Western Kentucky defense that is surrendering 278.5 rushing yards per game.
Hilltopper running back Ajay Allen has finally found his footing after bouncing around at multiple schools. He has been a bright spot on an otherwise dismal offense.
Receiving Leaders
Indiana: Charlie Becker (7 receptions, 145 yards, 5 TDs)
Howard: Cameron Flowers (8 receptions, 74 yards, 0 TDs)
The Hoosiers have the decided advantage in this matchup. Charlie Becker has turned himself into one of the premier wide receivers in the country with his ability to make contested catches and outrun defenders.
It was not too long ago that WKU's passing game was something to be feared, even as a Group of Six program.
It's not a surprise that the wide receiver production is down since the quarterback play has not been good. Cameron Flowers and first year wideout Jonathan Stafford could develop into a nice duo, but someone needs to get them the ball.
Tackles Leaders
Indiana: Isaiah Jones (17 total Tackles, 10 solo)
Howard: Jaylen Lewis (13 total tackles, 9 solo)
Indiana's defense looked more like what everyone predicted in August. They flew around to the ball, created havoc and scored. Isaiah Jones leads the Hoosiers in tackles, but has yet to record a sack or tackle for loss.
Western Kentucky's defense has been leaky at best, so the numbers will not jump off the page. Anytime a team's leading tackler is a defensive back, it means they are giving up yards and probably points.
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Sammy, a native of New York City, is a 2009 graduate from Indiana University with a degree from the School of HPER (Public Health) in Sports Communication and Broadcasting. He started Hoosier Huddle in July of 2013 and has been the statistician for Indiana Football radio broadcasts since 2019. He also has a Masters Degree in Physical Education from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He is a member of the Football Writers Association of America and a voter for the Outland Trophy, Ray Guy Award, Lou Groza Award, Eddie Robinson Award and the FWAA All-American Team.