3 Bold Predictions For Indiana Football vs Western Kentucky

Indiana has rolled through the first two contests on its 2026 slate and there is every reason to believe it’ll do the same on Saturday in Week 3 against Western Kentucky (4 p.m. ET, Peacock).



The Hilltoppers matchup is the Hoosiers final opportunity to work out any remaining kinks ahead of Big Ten play. Here are three bold predictions for the contest:

3 bold predictions for Indiana's Week 3 matchup against Western Kentucky

Indiana's Turbo Richard (1) runs during the Indiana versus Howard football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana cracks 350 rushing yards

This one isn’t exactly bold. Western Kentucky gave up 323 rushing yards on 7.7 yards per carry in its opener against Nevada, before Georgia trampled the Hilltoppers defense to the tune of 234 yards on 6.7 yards per carry.

And after the Hoosiers’ rushing attack was unexpectedly stifled against North Texas in Week 1, head man Curt Cignetti wanted to reestablish the run game. He and his Hoosiers did just that in Week 2 going for 296 yards on 46 carries (6.4 per tote).

Expect Indiana to once again emphasize imposing its will at the line of scrimmage. Cignetti should lean on the run game in Week 3, and it’s not unwise to foresee the Hoosiers carrying the ball 50-plus times (they cracked that mark three times last year).

Western Kentucky is held scoreless

Sep 12, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton shown on the sideline during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hilltoppers, a Group of Six team with an admirable body of work over the past decade or so, have taken a step in the wrong direction this year. But they still put up 14 against Nevada and 20 vs. Georgia.

And in head coach Tyson Helton’s time at the helm (currently in his eighth season), Western Kentucky has been held to a donut just once (against Alabama in 2024).

That may be set to change in Week 3 at Indiana. The Hoosiers, who are on the heels of a shutout and surrendering just four first downs, are quickly returning to peak form on defense.

Five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in Week 2 tell quite the compelling story for Indiana. And on the turnover side of things (the Hoosiers have actually forced just two this year), the Hilltoppers’ six cough ups on the season don’t inspire much faith.

Josh Hoover only throws one incompletion

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) passes during the Indiana versus North Texas football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers offense scored seven touchdowns and quarterback Josh Hoover tossed four of those – but Curt Cignetti wasn’t entirely satisfied, and he didn’t think his quarterback was either.

“I think he’d be the first to tell you [that] it wasn’t his best game,” said Cignetti of Hoover’s performance vs. Howard. “There were three or four reads that ought to be pretty basic that we didn’t make [and] that we can make. But he made some really good plays, too.”

Hoover wasn’t the paragon of perfection in that Week 2 matchup, but expect him to right the ship against Western Kentucky. (For what it’s worth, Georgia starting quarterback Gunner Stockton went 13-of-16 for 234 yards and five touchdowns in Week 2.)

Again, the Hoosiers should feed the run game, but in Hoover’s few attempts, expect him to be locked in, making the right reads and throwing with much-improved accuracy. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Hoover have a perfect afternoon – or, at the least, very close to it.